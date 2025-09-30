Nanoform Finland Oyj: Nanoform Expands Commercial Presence In Asia With A&ls Pharma In South Korea

Nanoform Finland Plc | Press Release | September 30, 2025 at 09:30:00 EEST

Helsinki, Finland - Nanoform Finland Plc ("Nanoform"), the medicine performance-enhancing company, today announced it has entered into a distributor agreement with Ageing & Life Science Corp. ("A&LS"), a South Korean pharmaceutical products and services distribution company based in Seoul, South Korea, to bring Nanoform's cutting-edge nanomedicines and technologies to the country's pharmaceutical and biotech market.

Under the agreement, A&LS will act as Nanoform's partner in South Korea, supporting local pharmaceutical and biotech innovators to access Nanoform's proprietary nanoparticle engineering services for both small and large molecules.

"We are thrilled to extend our Asian presence into South Korea, which is home to one of the world's most dynamic and innovation-driven life science markets supported by significant government investment, a strong domestic pharmaceutical base, world-class biologics manufacturing capacity, and an active clinical trial ecosystem," commented Christian Jones, Chief Commercial Officer of Nanoform. "This environment creates unique opportunities for Nanoform to support companies in improving bioavailability, enhancing patient convenience and accelerating the development of next-generation therapies. Partnering with A&LS will build on Nanoform's momentum in Japan and positions us to support a new wave of Korean innovators seeking to differentiate their products through our nanotechnology."

Mr Won-Mook (William) Kim, President of A&LS Pharma, added, "Nanoform's unique nanoparticle engineering services perfectly complement our mission to bring advanced solutions to Korean pharmaceutical and biotech clients. We look forward to helping our customers unlock the full potential of their molecules and deliver better medicines to patients."

According to research, pharmaceutical market revenue in South Korea was valued at USD 28.83 billion in 2024 and is forecast grow at 7.4% (CAGR) between 2025 and 2030, to reach USD 44.25 billion. [1]

[1] Grand View Horizon South Korea Pharmaceutical Market Size & Outlook available at https://www.grandviewresearch.com/horizon/outlook/pharmaceutical-market/south-korea

