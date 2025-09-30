

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales expanded for the third straight month in August, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales rose a seasonally and working-day adjusted 0.9 percent month-on-month in August, following a 0.4 percent increase in July.



Sales of durables grew 1.9 percent over the month, while those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores, remained unchanged.



On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to a 4-month high of 4.4 percent in August from 2.8 percent in July, mainly driven by 7.9 percent more sales in durables.



