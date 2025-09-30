

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen rose to 8-day highs of 173.92 against the euro and 185.86 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 174.34 and 186.37, respectively.



Against the pound and the Canadian dollar, the yen advanced to 1-week highs of 199.17 and 106.53 from Monday's closing quotes of 199.67 and 106.79, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the New Zealand dollars, the yen climbed to a 6-day low of 148.23 and nearly a 1-1/2-month low of 85.79 from Monday's closing quotes of 148.62 and 85.90, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 172.00 against the euro, 184.00 against the franc, 197.00 against the pound, 105.00 against the loonie, 145.00 against the greenback and 84.00 against the kiwi.



