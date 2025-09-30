Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0JML6 | ISIN: BMG383271050 | Ticker-Symbol: G6O
Tradegate
29.09.25 | 20:09
5,650 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GEOPARK LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEOPARK LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3505,75011:30
5,5005,60011:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.09.2025 10:58 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The 9th International Training Course on UNESCO Global Geoparks: West China's Global Geopark City Yunyang Blends Nature, Culture in Development

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 9th International Training Course on UNESCO Global Geoparks with the theme of Management, Activities and Networking will be held from Oct. 9 to 15, in Yunyang UNESCO Global Geopark, located in west China's Chongqing Municipality.

During the course, UNESCO members and representatives from geoparks across the globe will gather to explore and share wisdom on the operation and management of global geoparks.

Since 2016 the annual course has rotated among eight Chinese geoparks -- Yanqing, Fangshan, Yimeng Mountain, Zhangye, western Hunan and now Yunyang -- boosting China's role in the worldwide geopark movement.

Yunyang pairs Earth's story with human history. Dinosaur footprints mingle with cutting-edge "compound-eye" scanning; 1200-year-old Zhang Fei Temple faces the Longgang karst tiankeng. The park's 1,197 relics and Tujia culture weave geology and tradition into one living landscape.

Two world-class treasures anchor the site: a colossal wall of Jurassic-Cretaceous dinosaur fossils and the dagger-sharp Longgang karst, a textbook tiankeng cluster. Together they draw scientists, hikers and noodle-lovers to a high-gorge lake retreat on the Three Gorges spine.

By binding fossil protection, eco-tourism and ethnic heritage, Yunyang delivers green jobs, revived culture and global visibility -- offering a replicable model for sustainable geoparks everywhere.

Source: The 9th International Training Course on UNESCO Global Geoparks



Contact person: Ms. Bai, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.