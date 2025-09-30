1Spatial's $1.7m annually renewing enterprise agreement with the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) provides high-profile recognition of the company's location master data management capability and validation of its 'land and expand' strategy. The deal will contribute an additional $0.5m to FY26 annual recurring revenue, starting in H1. Our estimates are unchanged. However, following sluggish US trading in H1, this win may also signal that decision processes in the US are starting to move forward again.

