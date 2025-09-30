The alliance aims to utilize Gosan's advanced inkjet printing technology in the manufacturing of perovskite modules, mainly for the Japanese and US markets.Tokyo-based solar equipment manufacturing company NPC Incorporated has formed a strategic alliance with South Korean inkjet technology company Gosan Tech. Under the terms of the agreement, the two companies will collaborate on the development, manufacture and sale of perovskite module manufacturing equipment that incorporates Gosan Tech's high-performance inkjet printing technology, with a focus on the Japanese and US markets. NPC Incorporated ...

