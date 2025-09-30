HONG KONG, Sept 30, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - Since 2024, global gold prices have embarked on a new wave of significant upward momentum, propelling Hong Kong's gold sector into the spotlight for capital pursuit. Related individual stocks have demonstrated remarkable independent performance. Zijin Gold International Company Limited (stock code: 2259.HK), a globally renowned enterprise within the gold sector, officially listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today. It is poised to become a promising new star in the capital market within the gold industry.



From a capital market perspective, the successful listing of Zijin Gold International not only offers investors richer investment options but also injects fresh vitality into the market. Amid growing global economic uncertainties, gold's value as a key safe-haven asset has become increasingly prominent. Leveraging its formidable strength and solid reputation in the gold sector, Zijin Gold International is poised to serve as a reliable haven for investors navigating turbulent markets.



Meanwhile, the listing will further elevate Zijin Gold International's influence in global capital markets. With the support of a wide range of international investors, the Company is becoming one of the top global gold enterprises, showcasing immense growth potential and broad development prospects.



Notably, Zijin Gold International's listing successfully attracted over twenty cornerstone investors, including GIC, Hillhouse, BlackRock, Schroders, Perseverance, Fidelity, and Greenwoods. The active subscriptions from these renowned investment institutions provide robust support for Zijin Gold International's growth trajectory. This not only reflects the strong confidence of leading institutions in the Company's future prospects and growth potential but also offers crucial reference points for investors.



A Global Leading Gold Mining Company with Extensive Resource Reserves



Zijin Gold International is one of the global leading gold mining companies, with operations spanning the entire gold value chain-from exploration and mining to processing, smelting, refining, and sales. The comprehensive industrial chain integration enhances the Company's market competitiveness and resilience against risks.



In global resource integration, Zijin Gold International has demonstrated exceptional strength. The Company has strategically positioned itself in gold-rich areas across Central Asia, South America, Oceania, and Africa, holding interests in eight gold mines. As of December 31, 2024 and in 2024, the Company's gold reserves and gold production volume on a consolidated basis ranked ninth and eleventh globally, respectively. From 2022 to 2024, its gold production achieved a CAGR of 21.4%, achieving a faster growth rate than other sizable companies.



These abundant resource reserves provide robust support for the Company's performance growth and sustainable development. From 2022 to 2024, the Company achieved a CAGR of 61.9% in net profit attributable to owners of the parent, demonstrating its strong profitability and growth potential.



Furthermore, Zijin Gold International stands as a leading mining company in terms of growth, operational efficiency and profitability in the global gold mining industry. Both the Guyana Aurora Gold Mine and the Suriname Rosebel Gold Mine turned profitable within one year after the Company's acquisitions in 2020 and 2023, respectively. The Company maintained high capital return in 2024, with ROE of 21.4%, further validating its exceptional capabilities in asset operation and value creation.



Strong Shareholder Background Provides Solid Foundation



Zijin Gold International benefits from a robust shareholder background, with its rapid development supported by the strong backing and synergistic collaboration of Zijin Mining Group. The Company's controlling shareholder, Zijin Mining, is a global leading mining company primarily focused on mineral exploration and development. Zijin Mining operates over 30 large mining projects across 17 countries worldwide as of December 31, 2024, covering metals including gold, copper, lithium, and zinc, among others.



Meanwhile, Zijin Mining has extensive experience in the exploration, construction and operation of large-scale metal mines, complemented by professional and efficient resource acquisition and in-house exploration expertise. Advanced technology and rich experience provide strong support for Zijin Gold International's technological innovation and process improvement.



The spin-off listing of Zijin Gold International by Zijin Mining Group is based on strategic transformation and long-term development considerations. Through this spin-off, Zijin Gold International will gain independent production capacity, enabling greater focus on business development in the gold sector and enhancing operational efficiency and management standards.



Additionally, the spin-off listing of the gold business will not only further optimize Zijin Mining Group's business structure and enhance the Group's overall value, but also provide Zijin Gold International with broader development prospects and stronger momentum, laying a solid foundation for its sustained growth in the gold industry.



Actively Practicing ESG Principles to Contribute to Global Sustainable Development



Against the backdrop of global advocacy for sustainable development, ESG has become a crucial benchmark for evaluating corporate value and social responsibility. As a socially responsible enterprise, Zijin Gold International has consistently integrated ESG principles into its operations and development, striving to achieve balanced progress across economic, social, and environmental dimensions.



The Company is committed to implementing the "Zijin Model", actively building a responsible ESG framework, and comprehensively advancing sustainable development. In this process, the Company strictly adheres to comprehensive and multi-tiered international ESG standards, such as ISO 14001 and others, ensuring it meets internationally advanced levels in environmental management, social responsibility fulfillment, and corporate governance. At the same time, the Company focuses on risk-oriented environmental management, establishing a robust environmental risk assessment system aimed at minimizing ecological impact while maximizing operational efficiency.



Furthermore, Zijin Gold International integrated the 'Dual-Carbon' commitment into its core agenda of future development and are dedicated to clean energy solutions. The Tajikistan Jilau/Taror Gold Mines, the Colombia Buritic' Gold Mine, and the Suriname Rosebel Gold Mine had achieved 100% utilization of clean energy in purchased electricity as of June 30, 2025. The Guyana Aurora Gold Mine completed two phases of photovoltaic projects with a total capacity of 18MW in 2024, and the Suriname Rosebel Gold Mine's 25MW photovoltaic project is under construction.



Building on this foundation, Zijin Gold International not only actively fulfills its environmental responsibilities but also places significant importance to corporate social value, continuously enhancing investment in community development, employee growth and occupational health. The Company actively promotes economic development in the regions where it operates and shares benefits with the local communities. For example, the Company's 'Sowing the Future' agricultural development program in Colombia has been ongoing for five years. The Company actively promotes the development of the Rosebel Community Fund in Suriname and provided financial support in the areas of education, health, sports, and socio-economic development in 2024.



The Company also prioritize occupational safety in its operation. During the track record period, the Company's lost-time injury frequency rate was as low as 0.19 per million work hours. As of the end of 2024, the ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management System certification coverage rate for all operational sites where the Company has held control for over three years reached 100%.



Zijin Gold International's ESG practices have been widely recognized in the regions where it operates. During the track record period, Continental Gold received 'the 2024 Sustainable Development Certification', Zeravshan received the 'Outstanding Contribution to Environmental Protection Award', among others, fully demonstrating the Company's excellence in environmental, social, and governance performance. Moving forward, Zijin Gold International will continue to uphold sustainable development principles, contributing to the achievement of global sustainable development goals.



Overall, Zijin Gold International has successfully entered the new stage of the capital market through its extensive business footprint, robust management team, and abundant resource reserves. For investors, Zijin Gold International's listing not only presents a premium target for sharing in gold price dividends but also offers global investors a highly promising investment opportunity. Riding the wave of gold's primary upward trend, the Company will be poised to navigate challenges and create substantial returns for investors in the future, emerging as a star performer in Hong Kong's gold sector.







