Alaska Energy Metals Corporation: Alaska Energy Metals Engages Marketing Services Providers

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (TSX-V:AEMC)(OTCQB:AKEMF) ("AEMC" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), it has engaged Capital Gain Media Inc. ("Capital Gain") and Apollo Shareholder Relations Ltd. ("Apollo") to provide marketing and investor relations services on behalf of the company. This news release is made in accordance with the requirements of TSX Venture Exchange Policy 3.4 - Investor Relations, Promotional and Market Making Activities.

Capital Gain

On September 29, 2025, the Company entered into an investor relations agreement with Capital Gain. Pursuant to the investor relations agreement, Capital Gain has agreed to provide content development and digital marketing services. The investor relations agreement will remain in effect for 90 days commencing on September 29, 2025. In accordance with the terms and conditions of the investor relations agreement and as consideration for the services provided by Capital Gain, the Company agreed to pay an aggregate up-front cash fee of CAD $200,000, plus applicable taxes. Capital Gain provides investor relation services and is based in Vancouver, BC. Capital Gain's principal is Graham Colmer. As of the date hereof, to the Company's knowledge, Capital Gain (including its directors and officers) does not own any securities of the Company and has an arm's-length relationship with the Company. Under the Capital Gain Agreement, the Company will not issue any securities to Capital Gain as compensation for its marketing services.

Apollo

The Company has also engaged Apollo to provide investor communications services, including email list building and management, Company press release distribution, and forum and chatroom content creation with moderation for an initial term of six months, which shall renew for one month intervals on the same terms as the initial term until terminated with 30 days' written notice. The initial term of Apollo's engagement will commence on approximately September 30, 2025, and will run until approximately March 31, 2026. Apollo is a British Columbian-based company headed by Chase Kazakoff, and Jazz Chodak. The consideration payable to Apollo is a total of CAD$18,000 plus GST for the initial six -month term, of which $3,000 is payable upfront and the remainder is payable in $3,000 monthly installments. Under the agreement with Apollo, the Company will not issue any securities to Apollo as compensation for marketing services. A principal of Apollo reports that he holds 1,429 shares of the Company but to the best of the Company's knowledge, Apollo or its principals do not have any other equity interest in the securities of the Company or a right to acquire such an interest. Apollo operates as an arm's length service provider to the Company.

https://alaskaenergymetals.com/

About Alaska Energy Metals Corporation

Alaska Energy Metals Corporation (AEMC) is an Alaska-based corporation with offices in Anchorage and Vancouver working to sustainably deliver the critical materials needed for national security and a bright energy future, while generating superior returns for shareholders.

AEMC is focused on delineating and developing the large-scale, bulk tonnage, polymetallic Nikolai Project Eureka deposit containing nickel, copper, cobalt, chromium, iron, platinum, palladium, and gold. Located in Interior Alaska near existing transportation and power infrastructure, its flagship project, Nikolai, is well-situated to become a significant domestic source of strategic metals for North America. AEMC also holds a secondary project in western Quebec; the Angliers - Belleterre project. Today, material sourcing demands excellence in environmental performance, technological innovation, carbon mitigation and the responsible management of human and financial capital. AEMC works every day to earn and maintain the respect and confidence of the public and believes that ESG performance is measured by action and led from the top.

