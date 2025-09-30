Highlights:

6,000-metre drill program primarily focused on the Cooke Gold Zone to commence October 2025.

Cooke, a former Falconbridge gold mine, produced 1.97 Mt @ 5.04 g/t Au and 0.66% Cu 1 .

. Cooke is 3km from current pit constrained resource, and not included in the current resource.

Up to 250 metres of intact crown pillar provide potential for high-grade, near-surface gold.

First systematic drill program at Cooke since closure, leveraging Falconbridge's extensive database.

Drilling could significantly expand Opemiska's current gold inventory, consisting of 62,706 kt @ 0.31 g/t Au (634 Koz, Indicated Resources) and 78,485 kt @ 0.17 g/t Au (419 Koz, Inferred Resources).

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - XXIX Metal Corp . (TSXV: XXIX) (OTCQB: QCCUF) (FSE: 5LW0) ("XXIX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an up to 34 hole, 6,000-metre drill program on its Cooke gold zone at its Opemiska copper project. XXIX anticipates drill mobilization on or around October 20, 2025.

Cooke is one of the four former underground mines historically operated by Falconbridge at Opemiska. Unlike Springer and Perry, which were primarily copper mines with gold content forming XXIX's current resource, Cooke was a gold mine with copper by-product credits. This upcoming campaign represents the first systematic drill program at Cooke since mine closure, providing an opportunity to expand Opemiska's gold inventory beyond its existing 62,706 kt @ 0.31 g/t Au (634 Koz, Indicated Resources) and 78,485 kt @ 0.17 g/t Au (419 Koz, Inferred Resources) of defined open pit resources.

The primary objective of this drill campaign is to define near-surface gold and copper resources that could be accretive to the broader Opemiska project. Given the proximity of the target area and our strong understanding of the geology, supported by the extensive Falconbridge database the Company inherited along with subsequent compilation and reinterpretation work, this program is designed to leverage that knowledge. Through this drill program, XXIX will focus on testing near-surface mineralization, particularly from the crown pillar, to outline resources that could enhance the potential of any future operation at Opemiska.

Cooke Gold Zone

XXIX has planned up to ~23 holes (4,500 metres) at Cooke, with the remaining holes allocated to the Chibougamau Copper Zone, located 500 metres north of Cooke, to determine the potential for a near-surface resource that could complement Opemiska's existing resource base.

Cooke was a past-producing underground mine with two parallel gold structures that have not been mined to surface-similar to that of Springer and Perry-the two zones (past-producing mines) that comprise Opemiska's current resource. Historically, Cooke produced 1.97 million tonnes grading 5.04 g/t gold and 0.66% Copper2. Cooke has ~250 metres of crown pillar intact, increasing the potential for high-grade near-surface gold mineralization.

About XXIX Metal Corp .

XXIX is advancing its Opemiska and Thierry Copper projects, two significant Canadian copper assets. The Opemiska Project, one of Canada's highest-grade open pitable copper deposits, spans 21,333 hectares in Quebec's Chapais-Chibougamau region, with strong infrastructure and nearby access to the Horne Smelter. A June 2025 resource update reported a pit constrained resource of 62.7 million tonnes at 1.04% CuEq (Indicated) and 78.4 million tonnes at 0.41% CuEq (Inferred) (see XXIX news release dated June 3, 2025), with its clean concentrates not yet allocated. The Thierry Project hosts the K1 (near-surface) and K2 (underground & surface) zones, with significant infrastructure in place, including an all-season road, an airport within 5km, a provincial power grid within 8km, and nearby rail. With these two high-potential projects, the Company has solidified its position as a key player in the Canadian copper sector and has established itself as one of Eastern Canada's largest copper developers.

QP Statement

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Denis McNichols, P.Geo and géo., Vice President Exploration for XXIX Metal, a Qualified Person, as defined in "National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements about the Company's belief that Opemiska has potential for continued growth, any anticipated timelines for the completion of a Preliminary Economic Assessment at Opemiska, various cost, price and production assumptions used to inform the Mineral Resource Estimate cut-off grade, and outstanding risk factors, including Opemiska's Proximity to the Town of Chapais, Historical Assay validation, Geotechnical considerations of open stopes in the eastern pit wall, the Venture sill, the Gwillim fault, host rock competency and Historical Stope Modeling. Wherever possible, words such as "may", "will", "should", "could", "expect", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words, or similar words or phrases, have been used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management as at the date hereof.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risk, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among other things: risks related to uncertainties inherent in drill results and the estimation of mineral resources; and risks associated with executing the Company's plans and intentions. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure readers that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

