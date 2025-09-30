TOKYO, Japan, Sept 30, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced its lineup for the Japan Mobility Show 2025, including a wide variety of motorcycles, automobiles, power products, aircraft and other products, as well as related technologies and concept models. (Japan Mobility Show press days: Oct. 29 - 30, Public days: Oct. 31 - Nov. 9, 2025).Following the release of initial information on Aug. 28, 2025, Honda today revealed the list of items to be on display at the Honda booth, including initial information on world premiere models. More information on all items will be announced Oct. 29, the first press day of the show.Overview of Honda booth Showcasing a wide variety of mobility products and technologies for land, sea and skies created by "The Power of Dreams"Since its founding, Honda has always been driven by the dreams of Honda associates and creating mobility products using its original technologies and ideas. As a comprehensive mobility company, Honda continues to take on challenges to augment possibilities for people and society through its mobility products and services.At the Japan Mobility Show 2025, Honda will exhibit a wide variety of its mobility products for land - mostly automobiles and motorcycles - as well as mobility products for the sea and skies, which represent Honda dreams realized with its latest technologies.Honda Japan Mobility Show 2025 special website:http://global.honda/en/japan-mobility-show/2025/For more details, please visit:https://global.honda/content/dam/site/global-en/newsroom-new/cq_img/news/2025/09/c250930eng/c250930eng.pdfSource: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.