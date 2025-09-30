Vision Marine Technologies Inc: Vision Marine Technologies and Sterk Boats to Unveil First Consumer Ready Dual E-Motion 180E Integration

Expanding the Scalability of High-Voltage Marine Propulsion at FLIBS 2025

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) ("Vision Marine" or the "Company"), a technology-driven marine company specializing in high-voltage electric propulsion systems, together with Sterk Boats, a German performance boatbuilder, today announced the world debut of the first dual application of the E-Motion 180E electric marine powertrain system. The premium Sterk 31, launching to market as the Sterk 31e,will be revealed in-water at Bahia Mar G Dock during the 2025 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) Oct. 29 - Nov. 02, 2025.

This unveiling marks a defining milestone in the evolution of the E-Motion platform. Building on Vision Marine's April 16, 2025 announcement of hull optimization for electric propulsion, the collaboration has advanced to a fully realized, consumer-ready integration. A premium German-engineered performance vessel, the Sterk 31 was custom adapted by a joint effort of both company engineering teams, with Vision Marine completing the outfitting with two E-Motion 180E high-voltage electric outboards, powered by a battery system totalling more than 170 kWh.

Sterk 31E powered by Twin E-Motion 180E - Rendering

"This unveiling at FLIBS represents not only a milestone for Vision Marine, but also for the entire boating industry," said Alexandre Mongeon, Co-Founder and CEO of Vision Marine. "It demonstrates the scalability and versatility of our E-Motion technology, showing its ability to power larger and more demanding classes of recreational boats. This achievement lays the groundwork for future integrations across an even wider range of powerboat platforms."

Milan Sterk, CEO of Sterk Boats, added: "The Sterk 31 was designed from the outset as a high-performance platform, and working with Vision Marine we have proven that premium German design can be seamlessly matched with advanced high-voltage propulsion. This integration demonstrates how electric power can meet the expectations of demanding boaters, and we are proud to debut it at FLIBS."

The Sterk 31e dual integration expands Vision Marine's portfolio of 24 completed integrations of the E-Motion 180E system across multiple recreational boating platforms, underscoring its unmatched expertise. By anchoring this world debut at FLIBS, Vision Marine highlights its dual role as both a technology enabler for boatbuilders and a direct-to-consumer innovator through Nautical Ventures, the Boating Industry Top Hundred 2024 #1 U.S. dealership network.

About Sterk Boats

STERK Yachts is a premium boat manufacturer known for blending modern design, high-performance engineering, and sustainable innovation. Based in Germany, STERK Yachts is dedicated to redefining the boating experience by integrating cutting-edge technology with meticulous craftsmanship. The company offers a range of high-quality, precision-built boats that cater to both luxury and performance-driven customers.

For more information, please visit www.sterkyachts.com.

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is a disruptive marine company focused on delivering premium experiences across electric and internal combustion engine segments. The Company industrialized the first 180 horsepower high-voltage electric outboard powertrain, the E-Motion 180E, integrated in 24 different applications across recreational boating platforms. Vision Marine has also acquired Nautical Ventures, the Boating Industry Top 100's #1 ranked U.S. dealership network, creating North America's first vertically integrated marine technology and retail platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the development, integration, performance, and anticipated debut of the Sterk 31 twin-engine electric boat, as well as broader commercialization plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Vision Marine disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

