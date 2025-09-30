CoTec Holdings Corp. Notes HyProMag USA Purchases Inserma Pre-Processing Units for Texas, Nevada And South Carolina Rare Earth Magnet Recycling Hubs in The United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to note today's press release by HyProMag USA, LLC ("HyProMag USA"), its U.S.-based joint venture rare earth permanent magnet recycling and manufacturing company.

HyProMag USA announced it has purchased three skid-mounted Inserma Anoia S.L ("Inserma") magnet and Printed Circuit Board ("PCB") separation units. The Inserma and PCB units can be co-located at hyperscale data centers, shredding, recycling or HyProMag facilities. These Inserma units rapidly remove (at <2 seconds per hard disk drive ("HDD")) the voice coil motor ("VCM") containing the rare earth magnet, providing a highly concentrated feed for subsequent Hydrogen Processing of Magnet Scrap ("HPMS") by HyProMag USA at the Texas facility. The technology package will further complete the separation and removal of the PCB, which contains precious metals, for recycling and sale. The three units will be located and operated by Intelligent Lifecycle Solutions, LLC ("ILS") as it continues stockpiling of feedstock for the Fort Worth facility.

Julian Treger, Chief Executive of CoTec commented: "We are very excited to see the rapid development of the Inserma partnership. Pre-processing technologies are a key enabler and competitive advantage for HyProMag USA as it progresses with the purchase of feedstock. The purchase of these Inserma units is the start of the roll-out of pre-processing technologies to support feedstock suppliers for our magnet recycling and manufacturing facilities. The Company is continuing to progress its discussions with the rapidly expanding hyperscale data center providers and offers a closed loop and secure recycling network within the United States at the lowest cost and lowest carbon footprint. Furthermore, the batch process design of the Texas facility with separate individual feedstock waste streams supports consistent finished grades of magnets and blocks.

For further information, please refer to HyProMag USA's press release, available at: www.hypromagusa.com

About HyProMag USA

HyProMag USA LLC is owned 50:50 by CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec") and HyProMag Limited. HyProMag Limited is 100 percent owned by Maginito Limited which is owned on a 79.4/20.6 percent basis by Mkango Resources Ltd. (AIM/TSXV:MKA) and CoTec.

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains for the United States and its allies.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening U.S. economic and national security. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a game-changing platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" which involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to the Company's interest in and the proposed expansion of HyProMag USA and management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments, including HyProMag USA, and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements, due to known and unknown risks and uncertainties affecting the Company, including but not limited to resource and reserve risks; environmental risks and costs; labor costs and shortages; uncertain supply and price fluctuations in materials; increases in energy costs; labor disputes and work stoppages; leasing costs and the availability of equipment; heavy equipment demand and availability; contractor and subcontractor performance issues; worksite safety issues; project delays and cost overruns; extreme weather conditions; and social and transport disruptions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

