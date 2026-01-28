CoTec Holdings Corp. Announces Warrant Exercise by Kings Chapel

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 28, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased announce that Kings Chapel International ("Kings Chapel") has exercised all 833,332 of the share purchase warrants that it received in connection with CoTec's equity financing that closed in July 2025.

The warrants had an exercise price of $1.20 per share, resulting in approximately $1M of gross proceeds to the Company. After giving effect to the exercise of the warrants, the Company has 99,940,639 issued and outstanding common shares.

Julian Treger, CoTec's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "The exercise of these warrants further strengthens CoTec's balance sheet and reflects Kings Chapel's continued long-term support for the Company's strategy. We remain focused on disciplined execution and advancing value across the portfolio."

Kings Chapel is a trust associated with Julian Treger and continues to be a long-term shareholder of CoTec.

The proceeds from the warrant exercise further enhance CoTec's financial flexibility and support the advancement of the Company's portfolio of strategic materials and resource recovery investments.

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Eugene Hercun, VP Finance, +1 604 537 2413

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Corporation's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to the adoption of new technologies across the mineral extraction industry and the benefits to the Corporation which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The Company assumes no responsibility to update forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release and are encouraged to read the Company's continuous disclosure documents which are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/cotec-holdings-corp.-announces-warrant-exercise-by-kings-chapel-1131529