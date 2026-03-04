CoTec Holdings Corp.: CoTec Announces Acceleration of Warrants

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the accelerated expiry date of the common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") issued by the Company pursuant to the Listed Issuer Finance Exemption ("LIFE") Offering and Private Placement announced by the Company on May 20, 2025 and completed in tranches on June 18, July 3, July 16 and July 21, 2025 (together the "Financing").

The Company issued an aggregate of 17,339,336 Warrants pursuant to the Financing entitling the holders thereof to purchase one common share of the Company ("Common Share") per Warrant at an exercise price of C$1.20 per Common Share for a period of 18 months following the date of issuance, subject to the Acceleration Clause (as defined herein).

The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry provision such that if, for any 15 consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the Warrants, the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSX-V exceeds $1.35 (the "Acceleration Trigger"), the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants by way of an announcement ("Acceleration Clause").

The Company hereby advises that the Acceleration Trigger has been met as a result of the closing price of the Common Shares on the TSXV exceeding $1.35 for a period of 15 consecutive trading days ended March 3, 2026. Accordingly, the accelerated expiry date of the Warrants shall be Wednesday, April 10, 2026 ("Accelerated Expiry Date"), being 37 days following the date of this notice. All Warrants that remain unexercised after 5:00 p.m. (Vancouver time) on the Accelerated Expiry Date will expire and become void and of no further force or effect.

To date, 5,132,643 Warrants have been exercised resulting in gross proceeds of $6,159,172 to the Company. If all the remaining 12,206,696 Warrants are exercised, the Company will receive further gross proceeds of approximately C$14,648,036.

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSX-V:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Chief Financial Officer

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements relating to the advancement, development, financing and potential construction of the Company's projects and investments; anticipated economic metrics; expected production, permitting, engineering and execution milestones; potential strategic transactions or listings; future investment opportunities; and management's expectations regarding the Company's strategy and growth plans. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding the continued advancement of the Company's projects, availability of financing, receipt of required permits and approvals, commodity price assumptions, and general economic and market conditions. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, including, without limitation: risks relating to project development and execution; the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms or at all; changes in commodity prices; changes in government regulation or policy; permitting and environmental risks; joint venture and counterparty risks; and general economic, market and industry conditions. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company, readers are encouraged to review the Company's public disclosure documents, which are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

