CoTec Holdings Corp. Publishes Updated Corporate Presentation

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the publication of its updated February 2026 corporate presentation, available on the Company's website at www.cotec.ca.

The updated presentation reflects the continued progress of the Company's growth strategy with recent project-level advancements across its asset portfolio, including previously announced feasibility studies, expansion concept studies and key development milestones at HyProMag USA, MagIron and Lac Jeannine.

The presentation also includes an updated consolidated summary of attributable project interests and economics, reflecting the Company's updated sum-of-the-parts valuation based on previously announced technical studies and press releases. No new technical material or economic information is being announced.

Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of CoTec, commented: "As our portfolio advances across multiple execution-stage assets, this updated presentation brings together our recently announced project milestones and updated project economics into a single, integrated view. In partnership with our stakeholders, we are reducing traditional mining development timelines to within five years. CoTec's core strategy is to unlock value from resources and waste using disruptive technologies with a focus on critical minerals.

Based on the sum of the parts of our attributable interests, we believe the Company continues to trade at a significant undervaluation relative to the underlying value of our assets, with material upside as we execute on our stated milestones."

The February 2026 corporate presentation is available on the homepage of the Company's website.

About CoTec

CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH)(OTCQB:CTHCF) is redefining the future of resource extraction and recycling. Focused on rare earth magnets and strategic materials, CoTec integrates breakthrough technologies with strategic assets to unlock secure, sustainable, and low-cost supply chains.

CoTec's mission is clear: accelerate the energy transition while strengthening strategic mineral supply chains for the countries we operate in. By investing in and deploying disruptive technologies, the Company delivers capital-efficient, scalable solutions that transform marginal assets, tailings, waste streams, and recycled products into high-value critical minerals.

From its HyProMag USA magnet recycling joint venture in Texas, to iron tailings reprocessing in Québec, to next-generation copper and iron solutions backed by global majors, CoTec is building a diversified portfolio with long-term growth, rapid cash flow potential, and high barriers to entry. The result is a differentiated platform at the intersection of technology, sustainability, and strategic materials.

For more information, please visit www.cotec.ca

For further information, please contact:

Eugene Hercun, VP Finance, +1 604 537 2413

