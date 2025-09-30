

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer price inflation held steady in September, while producer prices fell for the first time in three months in August, separate reports from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation stood at 1.6 percent in September, the same as in August, flash data said.



The annual price growth in unprocessed food eased to 4.8 percent from 5.6 percent. On the other hand, inflation-based regulated energy products accelerated to 3.0 percent from 2.7 percent, and those of processed food rose to 3.0 percent from 2.7 percent.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation eased to 2.1 percent from 2.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in September, contrary to an expected increase of 0.2 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 1.8 percent in September from 1.6 percent in the previous month. Monthly, the HICP increased 1.3 percent.



Producer prices dropped 0.6 percent monthly in August, reversing a 0.5 percent increase in July. The decline was largely driven by 2.6 percent cheaper energy costs. The yearly price growth moderated to 0.2 percent from 1.6 percent.



