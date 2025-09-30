Anzeige
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 30

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust PLC at close of business on 29 September 2025 were:

646.64p Capital only
658.53p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Following the share buyback of 6,000 Ordinary shares on 26th September 2025, the Company has 75,656,364 Ordinary Shares in issue, excluding 27,553,500 shares held in Treasury.

3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.


