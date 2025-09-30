

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's foreign trade gap decreased notably in August from the previous year as imports fell faster than exports, the Turkish Statistical Institute said on Tuesday.



The trade deficit dropped to $4.2 billion in August from $5.0 billion a year ago.



Excluding energy products and non-monetary gold, the foreign trade balance was a surplus of $0.34 billion.



In August, exports decreased by 1.2 percent annually, while imports fell at a comparatively faster pace by 3.9 percent.



The main partner country for exports during August was Germany, followed by the USA, UK, Italy, and Iraq.



On a seasonally and calendar-adjusted basis, both exports and imports declined by 5.4 percent and 4.8 percent monthly in August.



