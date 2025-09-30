United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation Receives First Delivery Order for ~$10 Million to Produce Antimony Metal Ingots for DoD's Defense Logistics Agency for Strategic Materials

Company Provides 2026 Financial Guidance

DALLAS, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC," "US Antimony," or the "Company"), (NYSE:UAMY)(NYSE Texas:UAMY), operating North America's only two antimony smelters which have been processing antimony for decades, today announced that it has received the first Delivery Order as a part of its Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) sole-source contract with the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Strategic Materials (the program manager for the National Defense Stockpile [NDS]). The amount of this first order is approximately $10 Million, and represents the purchase of 315,000 lbs. of antimony metal ingots, which is the beginning task to replenish the U.S. National Defense Stockpile.

This Delivery Order (DO) is the first of the anticipated two DOs for fiscal year 2025 and has immediately followed the award to USAC of a sole-source IDIQ, five-year contract, with a value of approximately $245,000,000 announced on September 23, 2025.

Additionally, the Company is providing today financial guidance for 2025 and 2026 regarding estimated revenues:

Year Financial Metric Amount 2025 Gross Revenues $40 - $50 Million (reinstitute) 2026 Gross Revenues $100 Million

USAC Chairman and CEO, Gary C. Evans commented, "This is the first of many purchase DO's anticipated from the DoD's Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) for strategic materials under our sole-source contract announced last week. We are anxious to begin deliveries of antimony ingots to the government over the next few months, prior to year end. Now with certainty of future demand for our finished products, we have for the first time provided financial revenue guidance for next year, which is anticipated to be over 50% greater than what we anticipate reporting in fiscal 2025. This revenue confidence for 2026 is based upon two new events. First, we have now, during the month of September, received all prior requested mining permits from the State of Alaska, and second, our international procurement efforts continue to accelerate with new shipments acquired and moving to our two smelters."

About USAC:

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S., Mexico, and Canada ("USAC," "U.S. Antimony," the "Company," "Our," "Us," or "We") sell antimony, zeolite, and precious metals primarily in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes third party ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, antimony trisulfide, and precious metals at its facilities located in Montana and Mexico. Antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. The Company also recovers precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at its Montana facility from third party ore. At its Bear River Zeolite ("BRZ") facility located in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, soil amendment and fertilizer, and other miscellaneous applications. During 2024 and 2025, the Company began acquiring mining claims and leases located in Montana, Alaska and Ontario, Canada in an effort to expand its operations as well as its product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's future operations, production levels, financial performance, business strategy, market conditions, demand for antimony, zeolite, other critical minerals, and precious metals, expected costs, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates, as well as management's beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "could," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements, including, but not limited to: fluctuations in the market prices and demand for antimony and zeolite; changes in domestic and global economic conditions; operational risks inherent in mining and mineral processing; geological or metallurgical conditions; availability and cost of energy, equipment, transportation, and labor; the Company's ability to maintain or obtain permits, licenses, and regulatory approvals; changes in environmental and mining laws or regulations; competitive factors; the impact of geopolitical developments; and the effects of weather, natural disasters, or health pandemics on operations and supply chains. Additional information regarding risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

