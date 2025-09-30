Tokenwell Platforms Inc.: Tokenwell Launches Retail Crypto Investing App in the United States

App Store and Google Play availability provide U.S. investors with access to professionally designed crypto baskets, with Germany set to follow as the first European market.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company"), today announced the launch of its retail crypto investing app, now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in the United States. This launch marks another significant milestone since Tokenwell's acquisition of WealthAgile Inc. and provides everyday retail investors with a new way of accessing professionally designed crypto baskets.

The Tokenwell app enables users to invest in professionally curated crypto baskets built by industry-leading index providers, CoinDesk Indices and Coin Metrics. By logging into their existing Coinbase or Crypto.com Exchange accounts through the app, investors can purchase diversified baskets in just a few taps while keeping their assets securely on their own exchange. At no time does Tokenwell take custody of the investors' assets. The app features a modern, simplified interface designed for speed, ease of use, and everyday convenience.

Expanding Access to Professional-Grade Products

Previously available only to accredited and institutional investors, these institution-grade crypto baskets are now accessible to the broader retail market, including non-accredited investors, for the first time through Tokenwell. Working with respected index providers, such as CoinDesk Indices and Coin Metrics, ensures that each basket reflects a transparent, rules-based approach, bringing professional-level crypto investing tools directly to everyday investors.

Phase 1: U.S. Launch

At launch, the Tokenwell app supports purchases denominated in USD. U.S. investors can view their holdings in USD and invest in baskets using USDC balances from their connected exchange accounts. Success in Phase 1 will be measured by Tokenwell's ability to smoothly onboard users, enable exchange connectivity, and facilitate basket purchases, creating a foundation of early adopters.

Phase 2: European Expansion Beginning in Germany (on or about October 31st, 2025)

In its next phase, Tokenwell plans to expand into Europe, beginning with Germany as its initial market. The app will support EUR-based accounts, with holdings displayed in EUR, and will allow baskets to be purchased directly on connected exchange accounts. Germany was selected as the Company's first European rollout given its prominence in the EU and its leadership in digital asset regulation. This phased approach allows Tokenwell to incorporate feedback from U.S. early adopters and refine the app before broader expansion.

Executive Commentary

"Tokenwell's mission is to democratize access to institution-grade crypto baskets," said Timothy Burgess, CFA, Chief Executive Officer of Tokenwell. "The U.S. launch is our first major step, and it ensures everyday investors can now access professional-level crypto investing tools in a simple, user-friendly app. We are proud to partner with CoinDesk Indices and Coin Metrics to bring trusted benchmarks to retail investors."

"Launching first in the U.S. gives us both scale and momentum," added Abraham Theordore, Chief Operating Officer of Tokenwell. "Our phased rollout strategy, beginning with USD support and followed by EUR in Germany, ensures we can refine the platform with early adopter feedback while expanding responsibly into new markets."

Strategic Leadership Appointment

In related news, Tokenwell is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Sheldon Levy as a consultant and strategic advisor to the board. Dr. Levy is a physician and investor with a distinguished career spanning medicine, finance, and emerging technologies.

As Senior Managing Partner of a Toronto-based boutique investment firm, Dr. Levy has participated in and overseen several successful exits across specialty finance, real estate, private equity, and venture capital. Since 2021, he has focused on blockchain and digital assets, becoming a driving force behind Tokenwell's go-public strategy.

Dr. Levy will support Tokenwell's phased launch strategy by providing leadership on innovation, governance, and long-term growth planning. His appointment strengthens the Company's ability to deliver on its mission of making crypto investing simple, secure, and accessible to everyday investors.

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920)

Tokenwell is a publicly listed cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Tokenwell empowers individuals and businesses to engage with the crypto economy confidently. For more information about Tokenwell, its upcoming launches, product benefits and features, Crypto users should visit www.tokenwell.io. Potential investors are invited to visit www.tokenwell.com and everyone should follow us on LinkedIn, X & Discord, and also subscribe to our News Alert opportunity for free and timely notifications from the Company.

