Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - BluMetric Environmental Inc. (TSXV: BLM) (OTCQX: BLMWF) ("BluMetric" or "the Company"), an engineering WaterTech and full-service environmental consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephan May to its Board of Directors ("Board"), effective September 29, 2025, and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

"We are delighted to welcome Stephan to the Board," said Scott MacFabe, CEO of BluMetric. "Stephan brings a wealth of experience in board governance, mergers and acquisitions, and financial strategy. His proven track record advising companies through complex transactions and his governance accreditation will further strengthen BluMetric's commitment to disciplined growth and long-term shareholder value."

"I am honoured to be joining BluMetric at such an exciting stage of its journey," said Stephan May. "I look forward to working with the Board and management team to advance BluMetric's strategic objectives by leveraging my expertise in corporate developments, capital markets, and governance."

Mr. May is the Managing Partner of Welch Capital Partners, where he has overseen more than 100 M&A and capital advisory engagements since 2015. A recognized leader in governance, he holds the ICD.D designation from the Rotman School of Business and has contributed extensively to governance best practices, including developing a proprietary M&A risk playbook for boards and serving as a frequent guest speaker at governance workshops.

His board experience includes serving as Chair of the Board for MSP Corp., where he guided the company through a strategic sale to a private equity buyer. He has also held director and advisory roles across sectors including financial services, technology, environment, and energy. Mr. May is currently the Board Chair for Modo Yoga International and on the Dean's Advisory Board for the Telfer Capital Fund.

Mr. May holds an MBA from the University of Ottawa and is a graduate of the Algonquin College School of Business. He has also completed the IFSE Officers', Partners', and Directors' course.

About BluMetric Environmental Inc.

BluMetric Environmental Inc. is a publicly traded water technology and environmental engineering firm. BluMetric designs, fabricates, and delivers sustainable solutions to complex water and environmental challenges. The Company is supported by more than 230 employees across 11 offices and 3 manufacturing facilities, with over 50 years of history. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, BluMetric's team of industry experts serves Commercial and Industrial, Government, Military, and Mining clients.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release, including those relating to the Company's quarterly and annual results, future products, opportunities and cost initiatives, strategies, and other statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company's expectations, estimates, and projections regarding future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. We caution readers of this news release not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results or conditions to differ materially from current expectations. Please refer to the risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual MD&A and the Company's continuous disclosure documents that can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268435

SOURCE: BluMetric Environmental Inc.