

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has signed a Proclamation invoking Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to impose new tariffs on imports of timber, lumber and wood products aiming to bolster American industry and protect national security.



The Proclamation imposes a 10 percent global tariff on imports of softwood lumber.



The U.S. Government will impose 25 percent global tariff on certain upholstered furniture, which the White House says will increase to 30 percent on January 1.



The Proclamation also proposes a 25 percent global tariff on kitchen cabinets and vanities, which will increase to 50 percent on January 1.



The Proclamation says trading partners who negotiate with the Trump administration to address the threat of wood imports to the national security of the United States may be able to secure an alternative to the pending tariff increases.



At the same time, 'The United Kingdom, the European Union, and Japan will enjoy more favorable treatment that reflects the terms of their trade deals with the United States'.



The Section 232 tariff on wood imports from the United Kingdom will not exceed 10 percent.



The combined Section 232 tariff and most-favored nation tariff on subject wood imports from the European Union and Japan will not exceed 15 percent.



Products that are not subject to these Section 232 tariffs will generally be subject instead to reciprocal tariffs.



The treatment of products on the list of Potential Tariff Adjustments for Aligned Partners, or PTAAP, remains unchanged unless an antidumping or countervailing duty order applies.



The Proclamation follows the Secretary of Commerce's completion of a Section 232 investigation under the Act, which found that the present quantities and circumstances of the imports of wood products threaten to impair the national security.



According to President Trump, an over-reliance on foreign timber, lumber, and their derivative products could jeopardize the United States' defense capabilities, construction industry, and economic strength.



The United States has been a net importer of lumber since 2016, despite having the practical production capacity to supply 95 percent of the country's 2024 softwood consumption, the White House says.



Foreign supply chains and major exporters increasingly fill U.S. demand, creating vulnerabilities to disruptions.



Lumber plays a vital role in civilian construction and military infrastructure. It is estimated that the U.S. military spends more than $10 billion annually on construction and is testing innovative wood products such as cross-laminated timber.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News