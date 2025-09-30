

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation held steady in September, the preliminary data from Statistics Poland showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.9 percent year-over-year in September, the same as in August, which was the lowest inflation since June 2024.



Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.2 percent annually in September, and utility costs were 2.4 percent higher. Meanwhile, expenses in connection with fuels for personal transport equipment showed a decrease of 4.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat in September.



