Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE: TRIP) (FSE: 4YX) (OTCQB: TRUFF) ("Red Light Holland" or the "Company"), an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth, and sale of functional mushrooms, mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws, announced today that it has received an official Certificate of Analysis (COA) through its research and development partner, Irvine Labs Inc., California, USA, confirming psilocybin potency and process validation for potential medical grade manufacturing applications.

The testing was conducted on Red Light Holland's naturally derived psilocybin truffles from its Netherlands facility, which were successfully shipped to the FDA-compliant and DEA-registered Irvine Labs facility in California, USA. Results confirm the materials are compatible with manufacturing processes being developed for potential medical grade applications.

Red Light Holland and Irvine Labs continue to advance proprietary dehydration and packaging processes designed to extend shelf life while maintaining product integrity.

Red Light Holland is also preparing for the next and larger planned psilocybin export under Irvine Labs existing 2025 DEA quota allocation.

This validation represents significant progress in the partnership between Red Light Holland and Irvine Labs as they work toward developing standardized psilocybin products aimed for emerging therapeutic markets, government-funded pilot programs, and clinical trials.

About Red Light Holland

Red Light Holland is an Ontario-based corporation engaged in the production, growth and sale of functional mushrooms and mushroom home grow kits in North America and Europe, and a premium brand of psilocybin truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in compliance with all applicable laws.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's performance, business objectives and milestones and the anticipated timing thereof, and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones, including its plans to continue seeking legal opportunities to increase responsible access to natural psilocybin around the world and Irvine lab's development of the Company's psilocybin; the Company and the Company's partners to maintain its stated licenses and obtain all necessary additional licenses and regulatory approval required for the Company to carry out its plans as described; the expectations with respect to the Company's development work following the successful testing results of the psilocybin materials delivered to Irvine Labs; the Company's plans for continued development of dehydration and packaging processes by Irvine Labs; the Company's plans for future scheduled imports of psilocybin materials under Irvine Labs' existing 2025 DEA quota; the suitability of the Company's psilocybin materials for medical grade manufacturing applications; the Company's continued commitment towards ensuring legal, responsible access to Red Light's standardized natural psilocybin products; the Company's commitment to making further announcements with respect to its overall R&D project, including its partnership with Irvine Labs Inc. and the research project to develop a process for the commercial manufacture of microdosing capsules derived from the Company's psilocybin truffles that could be used for medical grade applications; the Company proving out potential therapeutic benefits of Psilocybin; the Company receiving further important insights from naturally occurring psilocybin truffles; the Company's ability to extract and expand access to psilocybin products; the Company's ability to sell their product in future legal markets, as currently the company has no control on timing or policy change on future emerging markets, and the Company's ability to scalable production of high-quality, and approved microdosing capsules with extended shelf life via Irvine Labs ability to export their manufactured products from the United States to emerging markets, or sell to government funded pilot programs or clinical trials in the United States or around the world.

Forward-Looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to maintain or exceed its current performance, and carry out its business objectives and milestones and under the anticipated timing and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the Company and the Company's partners' abilities, including Irvine Labs to maintain its stated licenses and obtain all necessary additional licenses and regulatory approval required for the Company to carry out its plans as described; the Company's ability to realize its plans for continued psilocybin development work following the successful testing results of the materials delivered to Irvine Labs; the Company's ability to successfully continue to export, development of dehydration and packaging processes through Irvine Labs; the Company's ability to execute future scheduled imports of psilocybin materials under Irvine Labs' existing 2025 DEA quota; the continued suitability of the Company's psilocybin materials for medical grade manufacturing applications; the Company's ability for its continued commitment towards ensuring legal, responsible access to Red Light's standardized natural psilocybin products; the Company's ability to maintain its commitment to making further announcements with respect to its overall R&D project, including its partnership with Irvine Labs and their research project to develop a process for the commercial manufacture of natural-source microdosing capsules derived from the Company's psilocybin truffles that could be used for medical grade applications; the Company proving out potential therapeutic benefits of Psilocybin; the Company receiving important insights from naturally occurring psilocybin truffles; the ability to extract and expand access to psilocybin products; and the Company's ability to have scalable production of high-quality, microdosing capsules with extended shelf life for Global Distribution and The Company's ability to continue shipping products to the United States and eventually the Company's ability to export their manufactured products from the United States to emerging markets, or sell to government funded pilot programs or clinical trials in the US or around the world.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's inability to maintain or exceed its current performance, and carry out its business objectives and milestones and under the anticipated timing and costs in connection with, the execution or achievement of such objectives and milestones; the Company and the Company's partners' inabilities, including Irvine Labs, to maintain its stated licenses and obtain all necessary additional licenses and regulatory approval required for the Company to carry out its plans as described; the Company's inability to realize upon its plans for continued psilocybin development despite the successful testing results; potential issues with ongoing development of dehydration and packaging processes; potential delays or complications with future scheduled imports under the existing DEA quota; changes in the suitability assessment of psilocybin materials for medical grade manufacturing applications; potential issues with future development work; the Company's inability to maintain its commitment towards ensuring legal, responsible access to Red Light's standardized natural psilocybin products; the Company's inability to maintain its commitment to making further announcements with respect to its overall R&D project, including its partnership with Irvine Labs; and The Company's ability to expand and extract access to psilocybin products.

The Company cannot make medical claims and is purely in a R&D phase with its partners Irvine Labs Inc.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-Looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268505

SOURCE: Red Light Holland Corp.