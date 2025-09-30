Beam Global Granted U.S. Patent for Fast Charging Batteries

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation and energy security, has been granted another new patent by the United States Patent Office. The patent covers Beam Global's Intelligent Battery Thermal Management (iBTM) system, which enables fast charging of lithium-ion batteries under extreme cold conditions. The patent is titled Fast Charging Batteries at Low Temperatures with Battery Pack Preheating.

The U.S. Patent Office granted Patent No. US 12,431,549 for Beam Global's iBTM technology. Unlike conventional fast-charging solutions that rely heavily on complex active cooling systems, Beam's innovation integrates a heating element with its proprietary Phase Change Composite (PCC) material to intelligently regulate battery temperature. The system dynamically manages charging rates, monitors battery health, and increases both the performance and lifecycle of lithium-ion batteries.



"We continue to create new technology and intellectual property, which increases the value we deliver to the industry while also increasing barrier to entry for the competition," said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. "Our passive thermal management solution can now also provide active temperature control using the technology we have developed and protected with this patent. Being able to fast charge in lower temperatures expands the applications which batteries can support. Expanding those applications creates more opportunities for Beam Global's energy storage solutions and as such creates new opportunities for sustainable and defendable growth. Congratulations Beam Team!"



Beam's iBTM is integrated with the smart battery management system and power electronics control, enabling continuous, dynamic fast charging while accurately estimating the state of charge and state of health. Effective thermal management is essential to prevent lithium plating, solid electrolyte interphase breakdown, and other degradation reactions that typically occur during fast charging at low temperatures. With its combination of PCC material and integrated resistive heating, the system can precondition batteries for fast charging even at ultra-low temperatures. Early simulations demonstrated a 10°C temperature increase in under three minutes, enabling safe, rapid charging in extreme cold.



The patented iBTM technology significantly enhances safety, extends cycle life, and provides a scalable, intelligent solution for electric mobility, defense, energy storage, and other applications where reliability and performance in all climates are essential.



