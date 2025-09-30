Sky Quarry Inc: Sky Quarry Announces Digital Asset Treasury Strategy Focused on Real-World Tokenization and Future Growth

WOODS CROSS, Utah, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sky Quarry Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYQ) ("Sky Quarry" or "the Company"), an integrated energy solutions company committed to transforming the waste asphalt shingle recycling industry, today shared an update on its digital asset treasury (DAT) strategy. The plan is designed to strengthen the Company's balance sheet and advance the eventual tokenization of its real-world assets to drive business growth.

Over the past several months, Sky Quarry has been studying the evolution of digital asset markets and meeting with a wide range of investors and advisors. The Company's research shows that while the first wave of digital treasury adoption focused on "speculative wrappers" and attracted investors fixated on trading performance1, premiums to net asset value and fundraising announcements, the Company believes future share appreciation will come from creative use of the assets entrusted to it to generate outsized yield.

The Company believes that the future investors in DATs will demand something more: digital strategies that directly support operating businesses and create measurable value for shareholders. To that end, Sky Quarry's Board has authorized management to seek capital of up to $100 million for allocation towards a digital asset treasury strategy, based on staged investments over time, while keeping adequate working capital for the operating business.

"Currently, we are experiencing a natural evolution in the market, and the Company is excited about how a digital treasury can actually help support our current business. I believe this is a way to increase working capital and stability on the balance sheet," said Marcus Laun, President and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Sky Quarry. Mr. Laun continued, "We're not building a treasury strategy for the headlines - we're building a treasury strategy that we believe unlocks the value of our core business and its assets. Improved working capital, lower operating costs, and developing digital tools we can eventually collaborate with other industry players could be a benefit to the Company. We believe this approach puts us ahead of the curve."

As Sky Quarry has evaluated digital asset strategies, a few priorities have become clear:

Protecting shareholders by avoiding unnecessary dilution or structures that don't fit their interests. Putting tokenization to work. Using digital tools where they improve the ability to transact with real economic physical assets, financing, cash flow, and asset-backed instruments that cut costs and boost transparency.

Why It Matters

Taken together, these priorities position Sky Quarry to be an early mover as digital asset strategies mature. Management believes that the next wave of adoption will see crypto on the balance sheets of hundreds of public companies. The winners will be those who use digital treasuries not as a siloed business, but to cross-pollinate with the legacy businesses that are operating.

For Sky Quarry, tokenization could eventually allow the Company to use digital tokens as collateral with suppliers, easing cash burdens, or to record transactions on-chain to reduce accounting and audit costs. These tools create both immediate efficiencies and long-term opportunities.

Next Steps

Sky Quarry will continue discussions with selected partners and expects to provide updates as definitive agreements or tokenization initiatives reach material milestones. There is no assurance that any particular transaction will be completed, and timing and terms remain subject to market conditions, regulatory review, and Board approval.

