MAX Power Mining Corp: MAX Power Confirms Lead Target for Canada's First Dedicated Natural Hydrogen Well

Drill-ready "Lawson" target on 200-km-long Genesis Trend in southern Saskatchewan is data-rich and features all five critical elements for a Natural Hydrogen accumulation

Well licensing begins imminently followed by Q4 drilling

MAX Power's Natural Hydrogen team is assessing at least 20 Lawson "look-a-likes" at Genesis

MAX Power releases Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen documentary video - maxpowermining.com/NaturalHydrogen-NewEra





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; Frankfurt: 89N) ("MAX Power" or the "Company") announces that its geological team has delineated a robust "test of concept" drill target ("Lawson") in the heart of the 200-km-long Genesis Trend in southern Saskatchewan for the first-ever deep well in Canada specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen. Well licensing begins imminently, followed by the start of drilling in Q4.

Highlights

First mover, first well : Lawson is designed as Canada's first deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen, initiating a multi-well program across MAX Power's ~ 1.3 million acres - the largest permitted Natural Hydrogen land package in the country with another 5.7 million acres under application.

: Lawson is designed as Canada's first deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen, initiating a multi-well program across MAX Power's ~ - the largest permitted Natural Hydrogen land package in the country with another 5.7 million acres under application. Complete five-element system : At Lawson, integrated datasets indicate the five critical elements for a potential accumulation - source rocks, migration pathways, reservoirs, seals, and traps - are all present, in addition to 4-way closure;

: At Lawson, integrated datasets indicate the five critical elements for a potential accumulation - source rocks, migration pathways, reservoirs, seals, and traps - are all present, in addition to 4-way closure; "Salt Barrier" advantage : The target sits at the regional Prairie Evaporite margin - a large "Salt Barrier" that can be expected to serve as an effective trap and seal for Natural Hydrogen.

: The target sits at the regional Prairie Evaporite margin - a large "Salt Barrier" that can be expected to serve as an effective trap and seal for Natural Hydrogen. Data-driven targeting : Lawson has been refined with ~180 line-km of vintage and proprietary 2D seismic, regional aeromagnetics/gravity, subsurface mapping, and other data processed by MAX Power's in-house Prospect Ranking Tool.

: Lawson has been refined with ~180 line-km of vintage and proprietary 2D seismic, regional aeromagnetics/gravity, subsurface mapping, and other data processed by MAX Power's in-house Prospect Ranking Tool. Sector tailwinds: Global strategics and majors are now backing Natural Hydrogen explorers, underscoring the near-term commercial relevance of the theme.





Mr. Steve Halabura, P.Geo., FGC, FEC (Hon.), Chief Geoscientist for MAX Power, commented: "Unlocking Lawson will de-risk at least 20 potential look-alikes along the Genesis Trend. The scale here is remarkable. Lawson checks the five boxes we look for in a Natural Hydrogen system, and it sits against an exceptional regional seal in the Prairie Evaporite. This is the right target to begin proving the Natural Hydrogen exploration thesis in Saskatchewan."

Mr. Mansoor Jan, MAX Power CEO, added: "Lawson marks our shift from planning to execution. Beginning in Q4 2025, we will undertake a disciplined drilling program to validate what we believe is a very robust geological model. Our approach is clear: drill, test, and publish results that guide the next wells. The team is ready to begin. This is a pivotal moment for the company, and a unique opportunity for Saskatchewan and Canada."

Lawson: Saskatchewan's Test-of-Concept Natural Hydrogen Well

Location & scale : The Lawson target, located within an excellent road and infrastructure network that is present through the entire Genesis Trend, is part of a very large structure as demonstrated by the map below. Lawson lies centrally within Genesis, northwest of the Regina-Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor and proposed Hydrogen Hub.

: The Lawson target, located within an excellent road and infrastructure network that is present through the entire Genesis Trend, is part of a very large structure as demonstrated by the map below. Lawson lies centrally within Genesis, northwest of the Regina-Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor and proposed Hydrogen Hub. Geologic rationale : Seismic interpretation highlights deep-rooted intrusive features and a large basement high with basal Cambrian "Deadwood" sands whose size and amplitude suggest porosity/permeability suitable for gas accumulation, overlain by evaporite and shale seals and proximal to the up dip regional "Salt Barrier" seal.

: Seismic interpretation highlights deep-rooted intrusive features and a large basement high with basal Cambrian "Deadwood" sands whose size and amplitude suggest porosity/permeability suitable for gas accumulation, overlain by evaporite and shale seals and proximal to the up dip regional "Salt Barrier" seal. Data foundation: Targeting integrates trade + proprietary 2D seismic, legacy seismic compilations, regional aeromagnetics/gravity, subsurface mapping of key horizons, water well gas analyses, regional temperatures from legacy drill holes, regional helium and hydrogen gas analyses, and historic cores located at the Subsurface Laboratory in Regina. The Company's proprietary modeling system integrates large datasets and ranks exploration targets based on key criteria.





Figure 1: Lawson Map





Why the Prairie Evaporite "Salt Barrier" Matters

Salt (halite/anhydrite) beds comprising the Prairie Evaporite Formation are extremely low-permeability, ductile, and self-healing, which are properties that make evaporites among the most effective seals in sedimentary basins. These thick, laterally continuous beds cap petroleum and gas reservoirs to the southeast and host engineered storage caverns precisely because they impede gas flow and maintain integrity over geologic time. Hydrogen's lower solubility in brine than methane further reduces dissolution losses beneath such seals, even as its higher diffusivity is considered in test design.

Figure 2: Genesis Trend Map

The Genesis Trend has unusual scale potential for any resource project - it's a 200-km corridor up to 75 km wide defined by the flanking "Salt Barrier" and the intersection of exotic terrane mobile belts and basement structures interpreted to be favorable for hydrogen generation and migration. To date, some 40+ early prospects have been identified along Genesis with Lawson being the most data-rich.





From Discovery to Optionality

Natural Hydrogen offers a potential low-cost, low-carbon supply of a new primary energy source that could accelerate the broader hydrogen economy and provide quick and efficient optionality via modular generation. The Regina-Moose Jaw Industrial Corridor, contiguous to the Genesis Trend, provides multiple potential routes to market.

Multi-Well Program & Portfolio

Lawson is the first of multiple wells MAX Power intends to drill to evaluate several distinct Natural Hydrogen play types across its permitted ground (Genesis, Grasslands, Rider 1-3, Choiceland).

Next Steps, Near-Term Catalysts & Summary

Submission of well licence application for Lawson (imminent, approval expected within October).

Q4 spud of the Lawson well, followed by flow-testing as warranted.

Ongoing evaluation and ranking of additional Lawson-style closures and other play types across Genesis and district-scale ground, with additional updates in October

Strategic partnerships





MAX Power's program is built to turn compelling geology into decision-grade evidence and to advance the commercialization of Natural Hydrogen in North America. The Lawson target is the first disciplined test of the full geologic system for Natural Hydrogen prospectivity in Saskatchewan, bringing source rocks, migration, reservoirs, seals and traps into one clear evaluation. Success at Lawson would inform a series of look-a-like targets along the Genesis Trend and establish a repeatable template for exploration and early power generation. Saskatchewan provides the right setting with proven resource infrastructure, supportive policy, and access to potential end users. Together these elements create a clear pathway from subsurface model to operational results.

RSUs Grant

The Company announces that it has granted one million (1,000,000) restricted stock units ("RSUs") to a consultant of the Company. The RSUs will vest in accordance with vesting terms to be determined by management and subject to the terms and conditions of the Company's restricted stock unit plan.

NI 43-101 QA/QC and Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Steve Halabura, P.Geo., FGC, FEC (Hon.), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Halabura is MAX Power's Chief Geoscientist and has extensive experience in Saskatchewan's subsurface systems.

MAX Power Corporate Video - Natural Hydrogen

Learn more about MAX Power and its opportunity in the Natural Hydrogen space by clicking on the following link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xYkQN-PosNg

MAX Power Natural Hydrogen Presentation

Learn more about MAX Power's advantage in North America's Natural Hydrogen sector by clicking on the following link:

https://www.maxpowermining.com/Maxpower_Hydrogen_June18_2025.pdf

About MAX Power



MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America's shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. High priority initial drill target areas have been identified for commencement of drilling in Q4 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mansoor Jan - CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

Email: ChadLevesqueConsulting@gmail.com

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates as of the date of this release and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied herein.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "expects", "plans", "intends", "may", "will", "could", "would", "should", or similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, the Company's planned drill program and the timing thereof.

Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions believed by management to be reasonable as of the date hereof, including assumptions regarding: availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms; timely receipt of required permits; and general business, economic, and capital market conditions.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: market conditions and investor sentiment; fluctuations in commodity prices; risks inherent in mineral exploration and development, including operational risks, unexpected geological conditions, accidents, and delays; the availability and timing of financing; the ability to obtain permits and regulatory approvals; uncertainty of drilling and exploration results; reliance on key personnel; and changes in political, regulatory, or legal environments that could impact the Company's business.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Additional information on risks, assumptions, and uncertainties can be found in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

