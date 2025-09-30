

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has repeated his threat to impose a 100 percent tariff on films that are made outside the United States.



He neither revealed the date of implementation nor how the tariff could be enacted.



Trump made the announcement in a statement posted on his social media platform, Truth Social, Monday.



'Our movie making business has been stolen from the United States of America, by other Countries, just like stealing 'candy from a baby.' California, with its weak and incompetent Governor, has been particularly hard hit! Therefore, in order to solve this long time, never ending problem, I will be imposing a 100% Tariff on any and all movies that are made outside of the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter'.



Trump first mooted the idea of a 100 percent tariff on foreign-produced movies in May, evoking concern from Hollywood that such a move would lead to a 'virtually complete halt of production' of movies.



The Canadian Chamber of Commerce said it is deeply concerned by Trump's announcement that the United States will impose tariffs on foreign-made films. 'Such a move ignores the integrated nature of the North American film industry, where U.S. productions regularly rely on Canadian crews, facilities and talent to deliver some of Hollywood's biggest hits,' said Catherine Fortin-LeFaivre, Senior Vice President, International Policy and Global Partnerships for the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.



'These tariffs risk punishing U.S. studios for filming in Canada by driving up costs, stifling investment, and undermining the competitive advantage our countries have built together. The reality is simple: Canada and the United States do not just trade films, we make them together. Breaking that model would weaken both economies and jeopardize thousands of middle-class jobs on both sides of the border,' she added.



Catherine warned that that measures like this not only harm Canada, but also harm American businesses, workers and audiences.



