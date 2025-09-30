LifeMD, Inc.: LifeMD Offers Ozempic at $499 Per Month through Collaboration with Novo Nordisk

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care, today announced an additional offering through its collaboration with Novo Nordisk that provides access to Ozempic® (semaglutide), a GLP-1 RA for patients with type 2 diabetes, at $499 per month. Through LifeMD's integration with NovoCare® Pharmacy, eligible self-pay and uninsured patients, as well as insured patients whose plans do not cover GLP-1 therapies, now have direct access to all FDA-approved dose strengths of Ozempic® within LifeMD's end-to-end virtual care platform.

LifeMD's telehealth platform is seamlessly integrated with NovoCare® Pharmacy to provide easy, reliable access to Novo Nordisk's FDA-approved GLP-1 medications, Ozempic® and Wegovy®, at the most competitive cash-pay price. Patients benefit from a comprehensive care journey that includes:

Virtual consultations with LifeMD's 50-state affiliated medical group,

Ongoing clinical support from licensed providers,

Access to nationwide diagnostic testing,

Pharmacy coordination with fast, reliable shipping and real-time order tracking, and

Simplified billing and payment options.



"Our expanded collaboration with Novo Nordisk further advances LifeMD's mission to make high-quality, branded medications more affordable and accessible for millions of Americans," said Justin Schreiber, Chairman and CEO of LifeMD. "By broadening the program to now include Ozempic®, in addition to Wegovy®, we're strengthening our ability to deliver FDA-approved GLP-1 therapies at the most competitive self-pay prices on the market-within a seamless, clinically supported patient experience from prescription to fulfillment. Novo Nordisk's continued commitment to improving patient access allows LifeMD's platform to play an important role in supporting better outcomes for millions of Americans."

Ozempic® is the GLP-1 with the broadest range of FDA-approved indications for adults with type 2 diabetes, a chronic disease affecting approximately 36 million Americans. Today, millions of people have taken Ozempic® in the U.S. to help address these chronic conditions, yet there are still some without adequate coverage seeking improved access.

"Through established platforms like LifeMD, we are reaching patients directly where they seek care, offering proven therapies to those who may not have coverage today," said Dave Moore, Executive Vice President, U.S. Operations of Novo Nordisk Inc. "The addition of Ozempic® to the LifeMD platform is another step in our mission to improve access for these patients to our authentic, FDA-approved treatments as they seek affordable options to help manage serious chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes."



Direct manufacturer collaborations strengthen LifeMD's ability to expand access to authentic, FDA-approved therapies. As part of its multi-partner strategy, LifeMD's telehealth platform is also integrated with LillyDirect pharmacy provider, Gifthealth, to offer streamlined access of single-dose vials of Lilly's prescription obesity treatment Zepbound® (tirzepatide) to eligible LifeMD patients. These self-pay, branded therapeutic options complement LifeMD's insurance-sponsored pharmacy programs, as well as other non-GLP-1 prescriptions for those seeking even more affordable therapies.

About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men's and women's health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated compounding pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

