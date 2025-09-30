Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Rigetti Announces Purchase Orders for Two Quantum Computing Systems Totaling Approximately $5.7 Million

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI) ("Rigetti" or the "Company"), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, announced today that it has secured purchase orders totaling approximately $5.7 million for two 9-qubit Novera quantum computing systems. Both systems are upgradeable, allowing the customers to increase the system qubit count for more complex computations and research. Delivery for both systems is expected in the first half of 2026.

One system is being purchased by an Asian technology manufacturing company. The system will serve as a testbed to develop internal quantum computing expertise. They also plan to benchmark and validate their own quantum computing technologies with the Novera system.

The other system is being purchased by a California-based applied physics and artificial intelligence startup. The system will be used for quantum hardware and error correction research.

"The Novera QPU continues to be chosen and trusted by national labs and researchers across the world to advance quantum computing technology R&D," says Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO. "We are excited to see the increased demand for on-premises quantum computing systems as the industry matures."

Rigetti's Novera quantum computing systems includes all of the components needed for a hands-on and high performance quantum computing R&D:

A 9-qubit quantum processor based on Rigetti's Ankaa-class architecture, featuring a square lattice of qubits and tunable couplers for high fidelity two-qubit operations

A compatible dilution refrigerator to keep the qubits cold and vacuum-sealed

Rigetti's state-of-the-art control systems to control, calibrate, and read out the qubit states



The Novera quantum computing system is ideal for pursuing research to better understand key areas of quantum computing, including: (1) how qubits operate, (2) how to optimize control systems, (3) testing how to design and characterize gates, (4) ways to mitigate decoherence, and (5) how to develop more efficient quantum algorithms.

The Novera QPU is manufactured in Rigetti's Fab-1, the industry's first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility.

About Rigetti

Rigetti is a pioneer in full-stack quantum computing. The Company has operated quantum computers over the cloud since 2017 and serves global enterprise, government, and research clients through its Rigetti Quantum Cloud Services platform. In 2021, Rigetti began selling on-premises quantum computing systems with qubit counts between 24 and 84 qubits, supporting national laboratories and quantum computing centers. Rigetti's 9-qubit Novera QPU was introduced in 2023 supporting a broader R&D community with a high-performance, on-premises QPU designed to plug into a customer's existing cryogenic and control systems. The Company's proprietary quantum-classical infrastructure provides high-performance integration with public and private clouds for practical quantum computing. Rigetti has developed the industry's first multi-chip quantum processor for scalable quantum computing systems. The Company designs and manufactures its chips in-house at Fab-1, the industry's first dedicated and integrated quantum device manufacturing facility. Learn more at https://www.rigetti.com/ .

Rigetti Computing Media Contact:

press@rigetti.com

Cautionary Language and Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements with respect to the Company's expectations with respect to its future success and performance, including expectations for delivering the systems in the first half of 2026. These forward-looking statements are based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve milestones, technological advancements, including with respect to its technology roadmap; Company's ability to deliver products to customers in time or at all, including actions by customers, such as cancelling orders; the ability of the Company to obtain government contracts successfully and in a timely manner and the availability of government funding; the potential of quantum computing; the success of the Company's partnerships and collaborations; the Company's ability to accelerate its development of multiple generations of quantum processors; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the Company or others; the ability to maintain relationships with customers and suppliers and attract and retain management and key employees; costs related to operating as a public company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, or competitive factors; the Company's estimates of expenses and profitability; the evolution of the markets in which the Company competes; the ability of the Company to implement its strategic initiatives and expansion plans; the expected use of proceeds from the Company's past and future financings or other capital; the sufficiency of the Company's cash resources; unfavorable conditions in the Company's industry, the global economy or global supply chain, including rising inflation and interest rates, deteriorating international trade relations, political turmoil, natural catastrophes, warfare, and terrorist attacks; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements other than as required by applicable law. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.