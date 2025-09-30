The Glimpse Group, Inc.: The Glimpse Group Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenue Growth, Essentially Breakeven Cashflow, AI-Centric DoW Contracts and Strategic Plan To Unlock Significant Value

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR), a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Immersive Technology, Spatial Computing and Artificial Intelligence ("AI") driven software and services, announced financial results for its fiscal year 2025, ended June 30, 2025 ("FY '25").

Business Commentary by President & CEO Lyron Bentovim

Financial Summary:

FY '25 revenue of approximately $10.5 million, an increase of approximately 20% compared to FY '24 revenue of approximately $8.8 million. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in SpatialCore revenues and despite the divestiture of non-core entities.

Q4 FY '25 (April - June '25) revenue of approximately $3.5 million, an approximate 105% increase compared to Q4 FY '24 revenue of approximately $1.7 million, and an approximate 150% increase compared to Q3 FY '25 (Jan-March '25) revenue of approximately $1.4 million.

Gross Margin for FY '25 was approximately 67.5%, on par with 67% for FY '24. We expect our Gross Margins to remain in the 65-75% range, due to a larger portion of revenue coming from SpatialCore and software license sales.

We were essentially cash breakeven for the fiscal year, marking an extraordinary turnaround. Net Operating Cash loss in FY '25 was approximately -$0.27 million, compared to a Net Operating Cash loss of approximately -$5.2 million for FY '24, reflecting our significant reorganization efforts, cost reductions, revenue growth and maintenance of high gross margins.

The Company's cash and equivalent position as of June 30, 2025 was approximately $6.85 million, with an additional $0.85 million in accounts receivable.

We continue to maintain a clean capital structure with no debt, no convertible debt and no preferred equity.

We expect FY '26 revenue to exceed FY '25. However, given the nature of Brightline's DoW-driven contracts (see below), revenue recognition timing and potential U.S. Government budget delays, the per quarter revenue in FY '26 is expected to be quite choppy with significant movement from quarter to quarter. We expect Q1 FY '26 to be significantly lower than Q4 FY '25 and revenues to grow sequentially in the following quarters.

For the full details of our financial results, please refer to our 10K filed on 9/30/25.

Strategic Review and Update:

FY '25 was a remarkable year for Glimpse with many achievements : return to revenue growth, achievement of annual cash flow neutrality for the first time in the Company's history, significant Tier-1 customer wins, divestiture of non-core assets, key technology developments centered around integrating AI into our Immersive products and the filing o f 7 new patents primarily focused on the integration of AI with immersive technologies.

Our Immersive tech companies achieved major milestones during the FY, including Department of War ("DoW") contracts, NIH grant with partnership with leading universities, large follow-on contracts with existing and new customers across industries and AI-driven Immersive software licenses.

Underlying all of these and primarily driving our growth going forward, is our entity Brightline Interactive ("BLI"): As a quick reminder, BLI, through its product SpatialCore, provides advanced Spatial Computing, AI-driven, operational simulation middleware software and solutions to the DoW and Big Data driven enterprises. Spatial Core sits at the intersection of: Spatial Computing, Immersive technologies, AI, Cloud and Geospatial Data. We view it as an operating system for computing, processing and visualizing information in three-dimensional space on the cloud. BLI specializes in creating AI supported workflows on top of dynamic, synthetic environments (digital twins, robotics, drones, autonomous) that integrate multimodal and real time data to accelerate decision-making, enhance mission readiness, and expand human and machine training capabilities.

SpatialCore is at the cutting-edge of technology, but it is not "science fiction". It is based on BLI's established 15-years of technological development, deep knowledge base and rooted inproven, paid for contracts with major entities with high operational and executional requirements .

In FY '25 alone, BLI achieved several critical milestones, including : Successfully executed and delivered the development of a unified synthetic training ecosystem for a major DoW entity ($4+ million initial contract). The system enables soldiers to train, plan, and execute missions in a fully virtualized environment, providing interfaces for collaboration, and digital twin integration and functionality. Entered into a $2+ million SpatialCore contract with another DoW entity as the direct prime to be delivered over the next 12 months. While we can't go into any additional details just yet, it has similar AI and Deep Tech characteristics as other SpatialCore contracts. Successfully delivered first full-motion Immersive Simulator to the U.S. Navy (mid six figure dollar initial contract), providing the U.S. Navy with advanced simulation capabilities that bridge the gap between the real and virtual worlds. This state-of-the-art system incorporates spatial computing elements to enable high-level, cost-effective simulations, ensuring that military personnel can train in realistic and immersive environments. Delivered an advanced immersive simulation to a large government services integrator ("GSI"). BLI was able to create a sophisticated spatial simulation in record time, setting what we believe has the potential to become a new industry standard. This initial simulation project was developed with the goal of allowing the GSI to gather simulation needs from others to then add to this build, or for further deployment, in a cost effective and scalable manner. Entered into a Cooperative Research And Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM), Command, Control, Communication, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center. Brightline to develop, assess and improve workflows to create and augment synthetic imagery for use in training and assessing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) algorithms.

These, in addition to prior recent years' achievements (Navy CRADA, Airforce contract for Industrial robot training, other), represent initial contracts and validation of BLI's technology and delivery capabilities. All of these have the potential to expand into multi-million and multi-year follow-on contracts, leading to - eventually - possible inclusion in Programs of Record, which are exceptionally large, long-term DoW contracts.

In addition, BLI has a robust pipeline of new potential customers - both in the DoW space and in the enterprise Big Data segment (Oil & Gas, Aviation, Tech and many others). We believe that BLI's growth potential is immense, even if it does not immediately materialize to its fullest extent and takes time to fully develop (DoW contracting, for example, is notoriously slow and quite complex).

Despite all this, BLI's intrinsic value is not reflected in Glimpse's current valuation - not even remotely in our view. Indeed, based on our internal analysis, we believe that BLI's public company comps in the Defense Tech/AI segment trade at VAST multiples of trailing annual revenue . Even if a significantly discounted revenue multiple was to be applied to BLI, its valuation would FAR exceed Glimpse's current valuation.

BLI's true value and potential is hidden within the Glimpse umbrella and is potentially encumbered by it. This being the case, and in light of Glimpse's current position as a largely abandoned, illiquid Micro-cap, we have reached the conclusion that the best way to potentially maximize shareholder value for Glimpse shareholders and to increase BLI's chances of success, is to spin-out BLI .

IF successful, BLI will become an independent publicly traded company - a PURE PLAY , standalone, well capitalized, Spatial Computing, AI Driven, Cloud Operational Simulation Middleware provider to the DoW and Big Data driven enterprises.

While the final methodology has not been determined yet and success is not guaranteed, our Board of Directors has approved the strategy and general process , which we expect to play out in the coming months.

As part of the process, the plan is for Glimpse shareholders to be issued shares in the spun-out BLI public entity as a distribution .

In parallel, current Glimpse shareholders will maintain their holdings in Glimpse, which we believe could have considerable and attractive going-forward alternatives to pursue as a clean, healthy, Nasdaq listed technology company.

We have many options to try and unlock shareholder value, which we are determined to do. We intend to aggressively pursue these options in the coming months, all the while keeping a sharp focus on our existing businesses and continuing to drive their growth. During this period, we may need to minimize public communications.

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of

June 30, 2025 As of

June 30, 2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 6,832,725 $ 1,848,295 Accounts receivable 840,551 723,032 Deferred costs 48,971 170,781 Notes receivable 160,600 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 289,810 778,181 Total current assets 8,172,657 3,520,289 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 54,898 167,325 Right-of-use assets, net 122,094 452,808 Intangible assets, net 60,717 487,867 Goodwill 10,857,600 10,857,600 Other assets 11,100 72,714 Total assets $ 19,279,066 $ 15,558,603 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 228,371 $ 181,668 Accrued liabilities 446,896 340,979 Deferred revenue 52,576 72,788 Lease liabilities, current portion 127,046 364,688 Contingent consideration for acquisitions, current portion 1,483,583 1,467,475 Total current liabilities 2,338,472 2,427,598 Long term liabilities Contingent consideration for acquisitions, net of current portion - 1,413,696 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 4,704 178,824 Total liabilities 2,343,176 4,020,118 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 20 million shares

authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding - - Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 300 million shares

authorized; 21,055,506 and 18,158,217 issued and outstanding,

respectively 21,056 18,158 Additional paid-in capital 82,506,758 74,559,600 Accumulated deficit (65,591,924 ) (63,039,273 ) Total stockholders' equity 16,935,890 11,538,485 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 19,279,066 $ 15,558,603

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

2025 2024 For the Years Ended

June 30, 2025 2024 Revenue Software services $ 9,996,491 $ 8,130,515 Software license/software as a service 503,734 673,684 Royalty income 27,700 - Total Revenue 10,527,925 8,804,199 Cost of goods sold 3,407,946 2,941,460 Gross profit 7,119,979 5,862,739 Operating expenses: Research and development expenses 3,494,731 5,455,612 General and administrative expenses 3,636,266 4,292,001 Sales and marketing expenses 2,201,754 2,819,668 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 427,150 1,241,228 Goodwill impairment - 379,038 Intangible asset impairment - 2,563,331 Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration 102,412 (4,272,080 ) Total operating expenses 9,862,313 12,478,798 Loss from operations before other income (2,742,334 ) (6,616,059 ) Other income Interest income 189,683 221,764 Net loss $ (2,552,651 ) $ (6,394,295 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.38 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding for basic and diluted net loss per share 19,633,374 16,681,234

THE GLIMPSE GROUP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

2025 2024 For the Year Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (2,552,651 ) $ (6,394,295 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Amortization and depreciation 508,135 1,361,628 Common stock and stock option based compensation for employees and board of directors 984,143 2,175,072 Net gain on divestiture of subsidiaries (1,392,434 ) (1,000,000 ) Reserve on notes received in connection with divestiture of subsidiaries 1,500,000 1,000,000 Gain on office lease termination (34,660 ) - Accrued non cash performance bonus fair value adjustment - (551,239 ) Acquisition contingent consideration fair value adjustment 102,412 (4,272,080 ) Impairment of intangible assets - 2,942,369 Issuance of common stock to vendors 4,601 100,372 Adjustment to operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities (46,062 ) (110,866 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (117,519 ) 730,738 Deferred costs 121,810 (12,229 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 488,371 (216,018 ) Other assets 5,349 (948 ) Accounts payable 46,703 (274,109 ) Accrued liabilities 109,062 (294,637 ) Deferred revenue (1,034 ) (393,605 ) Net cash used in operating activities (273,774 ) (5,209,847 ) Cash flow from investing activities: Purchase of leasehold improvements and equipment (42,508 ) (31,548 ) Payment of contingent consideration for acquisition (1,500,000 ) (1,497,894 ) Cash used in investing activities (1,542,508 ) (1,529,442 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities: Proceeds from securities purchase agreement, net 6,785,552 2,968,501 Proceeds from exercise of warrants 175,760 - Issuance of notes receivable (189,000 ) - Notes receivable repayments 28,400 - Net cash provided by financing activities 6,800,712 2,968,501 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 4,984,430 (3,770,788 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year 1,848,295 5,619,083 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 6,832,725 $ 1,848,295 Non-cash Investing and Financing activities: Issuance of common stock for satisfaction of contingent liability $ - $ 974,646 Issuance of common stock for non cash performance bonus $ - $ 490,357 Lease liabilities arising from right-of-use assets $ 20,344 $ -

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDA loss for the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024:

For the Years Ended June 30, 2025 2024 (in millions) Net loss $ (2.55 ) $ (6.39 ) Depreciation and amortization 0.51 1.36 EBITDA loss (2.04 ) (5.03 ) Stock based compensation expenses 0.99 2.28 Loss on subsidiary divestiture 0.11 - Gain on lease termination (0.03 ) - Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration 0.10 (4.27 ) Intangible asset impairment - 2.94 Change in fair value of accrued performance bonus - (0.55 ) Adjusted EBITDA loss $ (0.87 ) $ (4.63 )

