Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - City View Green Holdings Inc. (CSE: CVGR) (OTC Pink: CVGRF) (FSE: CVY0) (the "Company" or "City View") announces that, in connection with its proposed change of business from an "industrial issuer" to an "investment issuer" (the "Proposed COB"), it intends to change its name from its current form to "Stable Capital Holdings Inc." (the "Name Change"). The Name Change is expected to occur at the time of the Proposed COB.

The Proposed COB is considered a fundamental change/change of business under Policy 8 of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and, as such, will subject to all of the requirements of Policy 8 including, but not limited to, CSE and shareholder approval. The Agreement is not considered to be a fundamental change under CSE Policy 8.

If shareholder and regulatory approval is obtained, the Proposed COB, City View's primary focus will be to seek returns through investments in the securities of other companies. City View will continue to review opportunities to extract residual value from its existing assets, provided City View may abandon some or all of such assets if it determines appropriate.

If shareholder and regulatory approval is obtained, City View will operate as a diversified investment and merchant banking firm focused on public and private companies and commodities. City View's proposed investment activities will include (i) public companies, (ii) near public companies and private capital, (iii) global venture capital initiatives and (iv) strategic physical commodities. However, City View may take advantage of special situations and merchant banking opportunities, as such opportunities arise, and make investments in other sectors which the Company identifies from time to time as offering particular value.

The investment objective of City View will be to provide investors with long-term capital growth by investing in a portfolio of undervalued companies.

The Company also announces that it has received the necessary corporate law approval to defer its 2025 annual general meeting of shareholders until the end of the year. The Company expects to hold its shareholder meeting in December 2025 and will provide shareholders with an update on the exact date in due course.

With stablecoins now facilitating over $27 trillion in annual settlements, surpassing the combined volume of Visa and Mastercard, Arkenyield is uniquely positioned to provide the essential yield layer for the next phase of global payments adoption. The company is actively pursuing public market access, aiming to be among the first stablecoin-native yield platforms to offer public investors a transparent, regulated vehicle for participating in the growth of digital dollars. Beyond yield generation, Arkenyield's broader mission is to enhance stablecoin utility at scale by providing critical yield infrastructure, treasury management, and deep liquidity services for the evolving digital economy.

Completion of the transactions is subject to a number of conditions, including CSE acceptance and shareholder approval. The transaction cannot close until the required shareholder approval is obtained. There can be no assurance that the transactions will be completed as proposed or at all.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the management information circular to be prepared in connection with the transactions, any information released or received with respect to the transactions may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon. Trading in the securities of City View should be considered highly speculative.

The CSE has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward-looking Statements

