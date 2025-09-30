MilDef Group AB: MilDef subsidiary roda has received call of order with Bundeswehr, worth 212 MSEK

HELSINGBORG, Sweden, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- roda computer, subsidiary of MilDef, has signed a contract on deliveries of rugged IT for vehicle integration projects, to the German army digitalization project, D-LBO (digitalized land-based operation). The deliveries will start in 2025 and be finalized in the fourth quarter 2026. The order value is 212 MSEK.

Roda, part of MilDef Group since the acquisition of roda computers GmbH, has received a call-off order on an existing framework agreement with the the Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw for short), the procuring authority of the Bundeswehr.

"This is the biggest call off order roda ever received and a very encouraging start to the MilDef and roda journey. We are proud to grow and deepen our collaboration with the Bundeswehr. The German rearmament is quickly ramping up and MilDef is ready to deepen our contribution for a stronger Germany and Europe," says Daniel Ljunggren, President and CEO MilDef Group.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, at 13:50 CEST on September, 30, 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President

Phone: +46 70 668 00 15

Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com

Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications

Phone: +46 735 41 45 73

Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/mildef-group-ab/r/mildef-subsidiary-roda-has-received-call-of-order-with-bundeswehr--worth-212-msek,c4239857

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20537/4239857/3696851.pdf MilDef roda Bundeswehr ENG https://news.cision.com/mildef-group-ab/i/roda,c3472751 Roda https://news.cision.com/mildef-group-ab/i/daniel-ljunggren-close-mildef,c3472752 Daniel Ljunggren close MilDef

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mildef-subsidiary-roda-has-received-call-of-order-with-bundeswehr-worth-212-msek-302570879.html