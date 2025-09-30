ESGold Corp: ESGold Highlights Untapped Exploration Potential in Colombia's Bolívar Region with District-Scale Opportunity

Historical report outlines a 3.4 km by 400-800 m corridor, high-grade channel samples up to ~170 g/t Au, and broad drill intercepts that remain untested by modern exploration technologies.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / ESGold Corp. ("ESGold" or the "Company") (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) is pleased to outline the prospective potential of a concession in Colombia's Bolívar region, informed by historical NI 43-101 data and prior operator disclosures. The Bolívar district represents one of South America's most prolific artisanal gold-producing regions, with historical work pointing to the scale, grade, and structural complexity consistent with a major mineralized system.

Historical Highlights (La Pantera, Bolívar - NI 43-101, July 25, 2018*)

Large mineralized footprint: Zone No. 6, the most important structural corridor identified, measures approximately 3.4 km in strike length and 400-800 m in width . Multiple additional zones of mineralization occur across the 1,734-hectare concession.

Widespread artisanal production: Hundreds of small-scale workings exploit saprolite and hard rock, with historical recoveries limited by rudimentary gravity methods - tailings still carry recoverable gold.

High-grade samples: Underground channel sampling at Mina Bulla returned assays up to ~170 g/t Au, while saprolite "head" grades averaged ~1 g/t Au in places.

Historical drilling: 19 holes (~4,180 m) at Los Matos reported broad, lower-grade intercepts (0.4-0.6 g/t Au over tens of metres), suggesting vein clusters and stockwork-style mineralization at depth.

Untested depth potential: No systematic geophysics or modern drilling has tested below ~200 m, leaving deeper intrusive-related mineralization untested.

Regional and Historical Context

The Bolívar region, specifically the Serranía de San Lucas belt, has long been recognized for its gold endowment. Prior operator Origin Gold outlined in 2018 that the concession contained multiple mineralized zones, highlighting Zone No. 6 as the priority target. Despite pervasive artisanal mining and encouraging high-grade samples, the property remained underexplored, with no systematic geophysics, trenching, or follow-up drilling to test the system's scale.

ESGold's Strategy: Validate, Cash Flow, Discover

ESGold intends to approach Colombia the same way it has built Montauban in Quebec:

Validation First - Confirmatory sampling, QA/QC, and structural mapping to verify historical results and assess the scale of Zone No. 6 and surrounding targets. Cash Flow Pathways - Evaluate tailings and near-surface material for clean reprocessing potential, creating early-stage cash flow to fund systematic exploration. Systematic Exploration - Apply modern geophysics (including ANT imaging), trenching, and drilling to target both shallow and deeper mineralized zones across multiple corridors.

CEO Commentary

Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold, stated:

"What excites us about Bolívar is the combination of scale, grade, and under exploration. Historical work shows high-grade channel samples in active workings, broad mineralized intercepts from earlier drilling, and a structural corridor more than three kilometers long that has never been tested with modern exploration tools. Add to that the extensive artisanal mining, which demonstrates the persistence of gold across the district, and it's clear this is a system with exceptional potential. Our team is eager to validate the data and, if confirmed, advance a disciplined program that leverages our cash-flow-first model while unlocking what could be a district-scale gold discovery."

Why This Matters to Investors

The Bolívar concession highlights ESGold's ability to scale its dual-track model beyond Quebec:

Large-scale footprint with multiple mineralized zones, including Zone No. 6, measuring 3.4 km by 400-800 m.

High-grade potential with channel samples up to ~170 g/t Au, complemented by broad drill intercepts at lower grades.

Extensive artisanal mining provides real-world validation of the system's gold endowment.

Replication of Montauban model: low-capex, cash flow-first development funding systematic exploration, with reduced dilution.

Qualified Person Statement

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by André Gauthier, P.Geo., a Director of ESGold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Sampling described herein was conducted for due-diligence screening; independent verification, QA/QC, and systematic work remain outstanding. No mineral resources or reserves are declared.

Disclaimer

*The technical information presented herein is historical in nature, derived from reports prepared for previous operators, - specifically the July 25th, 2018, NI43-101 Technical Report on the Pantera Gold Property by Pierre O'Dowd Pro. Geologist and Qualified Person - and should not be relied upon as current. ESGold has not completed the work necessary to independently verify these results, and a Qualified Person for ESGold has not done sufficient work to classify any historical estimate as current mineral resources or reserves. ESGold is not treating the historical information as current, and no mineral resources or reserves have been defined on the property at this time. Any future exploration, validation, or development work will be required to confirm the accuracy of the historical data before it can be considered reliable or used to support economic analysis.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) is a fully permitted, pre-production gold and silver mining company at the forefront of scalable clean mining and exploration innovation. With proven expertise in Quebec, the Company is advancing its Montauban Gold-Silver Project toward near-term production while unlocking long-term value through strategic redevelopment, modern discovery tools, and sustainable resource recovery. Montauban, located 80 km west of Quebec City, represents a blueprint for cash-flow-generating legacy site redevelopment across North America.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Stay connected by following us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and joining our Telegram channel.

For further information or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at gordon@esgold.com or call 250-217-2321.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

ESGold Corp.

Paul Mastantuono

Chairman & COO

info@esgold.com

+1-888-370-1059

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding future exploration, potential mineralization, production, cash flow, and growth strategy. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Technical information relating to the Bolívar concession is historical in nature and has not been independently verified by ESGold. The Company has not completed the work necessary to treat any historical estimate as current and is not treating it as such. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: ESGold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/esgold-highlights-untapped-exploration-potential-in-colombias-bol%c3%advar-region-with-1079836