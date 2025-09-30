Medtronic Joins U.N. Call to Action Against High Blood Pressure

United Nations recommends "utmost urgency" in dealing with the disease

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / The United Nations (U.N.) called on member nations to commit "with the utmost urgency" to an ambitious goal of fast-tracking progress in fighting mental health issues and non-communicable diseases (NCDs), particularly high blood pressure-the largest risk factor for premature death in the world.

"We therefore commit, with the utmost urgency, to preventing and scaling up effective treatment of hypertension so that 150 million more people have hypertension under control by 2030," the U.N. said in its declaration.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, is the leading preventable cause of cardiovascular deaths, including stroke, heart attack, sudden death, heart failure, and end-stage renal disease.1 And the problem is rapidly worsening. Globally, 1.3 billion adults are living with hypertension, double the number since 1990. And only 1 in 5 (about 260 million) have it under control, according to the U.N.

"Current approaches to hypertension control are not enough," said Jason Weidman, Senior Vice President and President, Coronary & Renal Denervation, at Medtronic. "But a new and promising field is emerging. One in which technological advancements can be harnessed for the treatment of uncontrolled hypertension, offering new hope to patients managing this global health challenge."

Weidman joined a U.N. panel discussion focused on the need for action and how recently developed medical technology might help reach the U.N. goals.

For decades, medication and lifestyle changes were the only treatments for high blood pressure. But in November of 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first-ever medical device procedures to treat high blood pressure. The Medtronic therapy is know as the Symplicity Spyral renal denervation procedure. See how it works.

"Medications and lifestyle changes were an effective approach for many but left a significant number of patients at elevated risk due to challenges with long-term medication adherence," Dr. Taisei Kobayashi, Interventional Cardiologist at the University of Pennsylvania, told the U.N. panel. "The Symplicity Spyral renal denervation system - a one-time, minimally invasive procedure - can help patients with uncontrolled hypertension reduce their blood pressure."*

The Medtronic Symplicity Spyral renal denervation procedure delivers radio frequency energy to nerves near the kidneys that can become overactive and contribute to high blood pressure. It's now approved for commercial use in more than 75 countries around the world. See how the Symplicity blood pressure procedure helped Paul Griffin.

"We stand ready to integrate our renal denervation technology into both public and private healthcare systems," Weidman said. "We're prepared to partner at every level of care. Let us seize this opportunity to transform the landscape of NCDs, harness the power of innovation, and improve the health of generations to come."

The U.N. declaration came at the Fourth High-level Meeting of the UN General Assembly on the prevention and control of NCDs and the promotion of mental health and well-being on Sept. 25. In addition to high blood pressure, the declaration also set worldwide goals of making access to mental health care available to 150 million more people by 2030, and reducing the number of people using tobacco, also by 150 million before 2030.

*Any views expressed by Dr. Kobayashi solely reflect personal opinion and do not reflect the views or opinions held by the University of Pennsylvania.

