Gen Digital Inc.: Leading With Heart: Gen Expands Global Giving and Volunteering

More than two-thirds of Gen employees volunteered last year, logging 8,300 hours. With our new grants program, teams are turning local passion into global impact - from building safe classrooms in Malaysia to mentoring future cyber leaders in Europe.

Gen Blog | Impact

By Kimberly Bishop, Corporate Responsibility

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Last year, more than 67% of our team members participated in our volunteering and giving programs, logging 8,300 hours globally for the causes that matter to them. This showcases just how much Team Gen values giving in our communities. As we challenge ourselves to expand our programs, we listened to employee feedback to make community service easier and more personal to local needs.

We're excited to introduce Passion to Purpose, the newest addition to our suite of volunteering and giving opportunities. This program allows employees all over the world to apply for Gen grants, which go to a nonprofit of their choice, and organize volunteer projects using the company's reach and resources.

Together with our ongoing mentorship programs, which help employees put their skills and expertise to use in service to others; Passion to Purpose helps employees lead with heart, take bold action and drive lasting impact.

Passion to purpose drives global impact

In its first few weeks, Passion to Purpose has inspired employees to organize projects based on local needs. At our office in Chennai, India, our team members partnered with GiftAbled to host a workshop on creating an inclusive environment for people with disabilities. More than 30 employees attended the session, which also included an Indian Sign Language training.

Additionally, our MoneyLion office in Kuala Lumpur planned a hands-on volunteer experience to support indigenous communities and other community members in Peninsular Malaysia. The team partnered with local organization EPIC (Extraordinary People Impacting Communities), bringing together 70 employees for a two-day interactive workshop called The Good Builder.

Guided by experts, the MoneyLion team were trained to use various hand and power tools. This training enabled them to assemble 32 chairs, 32 tables, and six bookshelves for students at the Subang Bestari 2 National School, fulfilling a critical need for safe, sturdy classroom furniture. The training also certifies MoneyLion volunteers for future builds with EPIC Homes, a program that provides indigenous communities in Malaysia with safe homes that can be built in just three days.

Gen supported both events through grant funding and paid time off for team members to volunteer.

Cyber skills for the next generation

Through Passion to Purpose, Gen team members are also taking advantage of multiple opportunities to use their skills to volunteer, often in the form of mentorship programs to support students and emerging tech professionals.

Through our partnership with HBCU Heroes, Gen volunteers meet quarterly with students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) that are about to enter the workforce. The most recent session focused on mapping out students' desired career journeys, and the final session will include mock interviews and prep for job hunting as students embark on their professional lives.

In addition, we hosted a reverse mentoring session with GirlBoss New Zealand. Gen provided full scholarships to 31 students, allowing them to attend the organization's 10-day school holiday program. Through the program, young women were provided with a mentor and growth opportunities to build their confidence and leadership skills. We have also teamed up with LatinaGeeks for workshops during National Hispanic Heritage Month to help Latinas build confidence and sharpen their professional communication and public speaking skills.

These efforts complement our signature partnerships with Women4Cyber and Czechitas to close the cybersecurity talent gap. Through a year-round mentorship program with Women4Cyber and a six-month studying and mentorship intensive with Czechitas, Gen employees work directly with women in Europe, providing them with the tools needed to enter the IT industry.

For more on how Gen team members make a difference in their communities, visit our 2025 Social Impact Report.

These grants were awarded from the Gen Foundation, a corporate advised fund of Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gen Digital Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Gen Digital Inc.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gen

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gen Digital Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/leading-with-heart-gen-expands-global-giving-and-volunteering-1079900