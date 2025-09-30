

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation moderated in September, preliminary data from Statistics Portugal showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index rose 2.4 percent annually in September, slower than the 2.8 percent increase in August.



The annual price growth in unprocessed products remained stable at 7.0 percent, while costs for energy products rebounded 0.3 percent versus a 0.2 percent decrease in August.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation softened to 2.0 percent from 2.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.9 percent in September after falling 0.2 percent in the previous month.



EU-harmonized inflation stood at 1.9 percent, down from 2.2 percent in August.



The final figures for the month of September will be released on October 10.



