

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carvana (CVNA) announced the launch of same-day vehicle delivery in the greater San Francisco Bay Area. The company said select local customers can now receive their newly purchased vehicle as soon as the same day they place an order. The new same-day service in the Bay Area is powered by Carvana's expanding Northern California operations, including its Inspection and Reconditioning Center in Rocklin and its recent integration of IRC capabilities at ADESA Golden Gate in Tracy.



Carvana first introduced same-day delivery in Arizona and has expanded the offering to select markets across more than 15 states. The company plans to continue its expansion in the months ahead.



