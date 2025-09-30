

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) reported earnings for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $64.3 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $127.4 million, or $0.88 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $103.0 million or $0.74 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $1.659 billion from $1.654 billion last year.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $64.3 Mln. vs. $127.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.88 last year. -Revenue: $1.659 Bln vs. $1.654 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6.35 - $6.55 Bln



