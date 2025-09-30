Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Advances Alberta Solar Rewards Program to Expand Homeowner Access to Verified Carbon Credits

Program enables Alberta homeowners to monetize rooftop solar under the TIER framework.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX), a leader in end-to-end climate solutions, is advancing the development of the Alberta Solar Rewards Program in partnership with an Alberta-based solar provider. The initiative is designed to enable homeowners with rooftop solar systems to generate verified carbon credits under Alberta's Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) framework.

The initiative addresses a longstanding gap in the regulated carbon market, where individual resident systems have traditionally lacked a compliant pathway to receive recognition or compensation for their emissions reductions. Through a streamlined process co-developed with its partner, Karbon-X facilitates secure data collection, validation, and credit issuance while its partner manages homeowner onboarding and engagement.

"This is about democratizing the carbon market," said Chad Clovis, Chief Executive Officer of Karbon-X "We are giving homeowners the same access and opportunity as large industrial players. This move not only adds value for our customers but significantly enhances the credibility and scope of Alberta's climate strategy."

The Alberta Solar Rewards Program complements Karbon-X's broader strategy across renewable energy and carbon credit markets. In 2025, the company's market leadership was proven with the transaction of millions of international renewable energy certificates (iRECs) across four continents further reinforcing its presence as a global participant in renewable energy markets.

Looking ahead, Karbon-X is conducting feasibility studies on more than ten new solar projects, ranging from utility-scale developments in South America to commercial and residential installations on the U.S. West Coast. Together, these efforts highlight the company's integrated approach across residential engagement, global trading, and project development.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate solutions company and emissions mitigation provider. The company manages the full carbon credit lifecycle, including project origination, emissions quantification, third-party validation, credit issuance, and market distribution. Karbon-X operates across multiple regions and sectors, supporting both compliance and voluntary carbon markets. Its services include emissions data analysis, regulatory alignment, credit commercialization, and digital infrastructure for tracking and reporting. Karbon-X operates with a focus on transparency and co-benefit delivery, ensuring adherence to recognized international standards and accredited verification bodies.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to expectations related to Karbon-X Corp.'s financial performance, business strategy, growth plans, market positioning, and the anticipated development of the Alberta Solar Rewards Program and related renewable energy activities. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements are subject to change, and Karbon-X Corp. assumes no obligation to update them, except as required by law.

