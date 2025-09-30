Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 30, 2025) - Cerilon GTL ND Inc. ("Cerilon") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding offtake agreement with Pembina Midstream (U.S.A.) Inc. ("Pembina"), a subsidiary of Pembina Pipeline Corporation, for naphtha from its gas-to-liquids (GTL) project under development in Williams County, North Dakota.

The agreement solidifies a key element of Cerilon's commercialization strategy for its flagship GTL project, which will convert natural gas into high-performance synthetic energy products including Group III+ base oils, ultra-low-sulfur diesel and naphtha. Under the terms of the agreement, Pembina will serve as the exclusive buyer for the offtake of all naphtha produced from Cerilon's North Dakota facility.

"This agreement marks a significant milestone in the development of our North Dakota GTL project," said Ron Opperman, CEO of Cerilon GTL ND. "Pembina's extensive midstream expertise and market access make them an ideal partner to help ensure reliable offtake and distribution of our naphtha."

Cerilon is establishing global, industry-leading partnerships to deliver this pioneering GTL facility, which will be followed by replicated GTL facilities. Cerilon has selected a site in North Dakota for its first location and has secured key regulatory approvals for a two-facility development that leverages local infrastructure.

Pembina brings strong capabilities in liquids handling and market connectivity, which will support Cerilon in optimizing product value while meeting growing demand for cleaner, more sustainable feedstocks for industrial applications.

Cerilon is an international, privately-held corporation, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company is focused on developing and managing a portfolio of energy transition, chemical and professional services companies. An unwavering ESG-focus, long-term partnerships, strategic agility and the ability to rapidly integrate technological advancements enhance project replicability, speed-to-market and return on investment. Cerilon is well positioned to provide energy transition solutions and expertise that can help create a better future.

