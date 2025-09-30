

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's consumer price inflation moderated for the first time in four months in September, figures from the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index climbed 2.6 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 3.0 percent increase in August.



Transport costs were 1.1 percent less expensive compared to last year, and housing and utility costs rose only 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew sharply by 7.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.4 percent after remaining flat in August.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, rose 2.7 percent annually in September after a 3.0 percent increase in August. Monthly, prices remained flat.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News