

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has announced a proposed new contribution-based settlement model to reduce net migration, boost integration and reduce pressure on public services.



To ensure people contribute to the economy and society before being able to settle in the UK, under the new model they will have to be lawfully resident in the UK for a minimum of 10 years, double the current period.



Migrants can earn a reduction in the number of years if they meet earnings or integration requirements, while those who have been non-compliant at any point will be required to wait longer - or have their claim refused outright.



The Home Secretary has set out the proposed conditions for gaining indefinite leave to remain in the UK, including being in work, making a certain level of National Insurance contributions, not taking any benefits payments, learning English to a high standard, having a spotless criminal record, and giving back by, for example, working in their local community.



The plans will be subject to a consultation, which will be launched by the end of the year and be open to contributions from the public, the Home Office said in a press release.



Shabana Mahmood has also announced a Winter of Action' following the success of this year's Safer Streets summer initiative, which tackled street-level crime in more than 600 town centers. This winter, police forces across England and Wales will again partner with local businesses, authorities and police and crime commissioners to target shop theft and anti-social behavior during a peak retail season, as part of the government's Plan for Change to make Britain's streets safer.



