

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Spotlight of world markets turned on the potential partial shutdown of the U.S. government. Also weighing on sentiment are the global trade jitters, Federal Reserve rate cut expectations and geopolitical tensions.



Wall Street Futures are trading in the red amidst anxiety ahead of the looming shutdown. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Meanwhile, Asian markets finished Tuesday's trading on a mixed note.



The six-currency Dollar Index extended losses as markets braced for a partial shutdown of the U.S. federal government. Ten-year bond yields hardened across most regions. Both the crude oil benchmarks extended losses in response to the output hike planned by OPEC+. Gold retreated after touching a fresh all-time high just below $3,900. Cryptocurrencies mostly gained.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,261.20, down 0.12% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,651.80, down 0.14% Germany's DAX at 23,791.24, up 0.07% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,313.20, up 0.14% France's CAC 40 at 7,857.58, down 0.30% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,505.75, down 0.02% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 44,932.63, down 0.25% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,848.80, down 0.16% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,882.78, up 0.52% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,855.56, up 0.87%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1743, up 0.14% GBP/USD at 1.3449, up 0.16% USD/JPY at 147.98, down 0.42% AUD/USD at 0.6614, up 0.55% USD/CAD at 1.3917, up 0.04% Dollar Index at 97.79, down 0.12%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.130%, down 0.27% Germany at 2.7164%, up 0.31% France at 3.541%, up 0.28% U.K. at 4.7140%, up 0.30% Japan at 1.654%, up 0.79%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $65.97, down 1.67%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $62.36, down 1.72%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $3,842.22, down 0.34%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $113,100.07, up 0.85% Ethereum at $4,166.57 up 1.37% XRP at $2.84, down 0.32% BNB at $1,011.59 up 0.74% Solana at $206.67, down 0.22%



