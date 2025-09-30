

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) announced the formation of new Global Racing organization, a strategic initiative that unifies all motorsport operations under a single global structure. Xavier Fraipont will lead as vice president, Global Racing, effective October 1. Fraipont has nearly three decades of experience across Racing and Product Development.



The company said Goodyear Racing is charting a unified, future-focused motorsport strategy designed to fuel innovation, amplify brand impact and drive strategic growth across Goodyear Tire & Rubber.



