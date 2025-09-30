

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, frozen potato products supplier Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) reaffirmed its net sales guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project net sales between $6.35 billion and $6.55 billion at constant currency. On average, analysts polled expect the company to report net sales of $6.49 billion for the year.



The Company said the guidance includes its current view of the anticipated impact of enacted tariffs by the U.S. and other governments but does not include potential effects of evolving trade policies, including future changes in tariffs or retaliatory measures.



The Company believes it is on track to deliver at least $100 million of expected savings and an additional $60 million of working capital improvements by the end of fiscal year 2026. This is part of the Cost Savings Program which is expected to deliver at least $250 million of annualized run rate savings by the end of fiscal year 2028.



On Thursday, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.37 per share of Lamb Weston common stock, payable on November 28, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 31, 2025.



