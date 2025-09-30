

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's unemployment rate increased in August after falling in the previous month, the Household Labor Force Survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate rose to a seasonally adjusted 8.5 percent in August from 8.1 percent in the previous month.



At the same time, the employment rate posted 49.4 percent, up from 49.1 percent a month ago.



The number of unemployed increased 168,000 from the previous month to 3.44 million in August.



The youth unemployment rate in the 15-24 age group came in at 16.0 percent, up from 15.2 percent in the previous month.



