Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 30.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Geheimnis der Wall Street: Diese Kupferaktie wird bewertet wie ein Nobody - hat aber das Zeug zum Giganten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
30.09.25 | 15:29
1,400 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3801,53016:34
Dow Jones News
30.09.2025 16:15 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: TVR-Total Voting Rights 
30-Sep-2025 / 14:39 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
30 September 2025 

LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") 

Total Voting Rights 

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, the Company announces the 
following information. 
  
 
As at 30 September 2025, the Company's issued share capital consists of 305,864,609 ordinary shares of 0.1p each, all 
with voting rights. The Company holds no ordinary shares in Treasury. 
  
 
The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if 
they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure and 
Transparency Rules. 

Enquiries: 
 
Funding Circle: 
 
Investor Relations    ir@fundingcircle.com 
 
Media Relations     press@fundingcircle.com 
  
 
Headland Consultancy   +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 
Stephen Malthouse and Jack Gault 

About Funding Circle: 
 
Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME finance platform. Established in the UK in 2010, Funding Circle has 
extended c.GBP16bn in credit to over 110,000 businesses in the UK. 

For SME borrowers, Funding Circle provides an unrivalled customer experience, delivered through its technology and 
data, coupled with a human touch. Its solutions continue to help customers access the funding they need to succeed. 

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market and 
delivers robust and attractive returns. 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: TVR 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:  403697 
EQS News ID:  2206174 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2206174&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 30, 2025 09:39 ET (13:39 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.