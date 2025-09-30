PowerCell Sweden AB: PowerCell consolidates management structure to drive focused growth

PowerCell Group announces changes to its management team as part of the company's transition into its next phase of growth. Following a period of building up core capabilities across operations, sales, marketing, and governance, PowerCell now moves into a phase focused on execution, delivery, and accelerated commercialisation. To support this, the company is consolidating its management team into a smaller and more agile group, with clearer accountability and faster decision-making.

The new structure integrates corporate functions under Corporate Affairs, consolidates Finance and IT, and introduces a new Chief Commercial Officer role to lead international sales and marketing. Until the recruitment of the CCO is finalised, CEO Richard Berkling will temporarily oversee the commercial organisation to ensure continuity.

As part of the changes, Oscar Hamreus (SVP HR & IT), Alison Arnold (SVP Marketing), and Patrik Brouzell (SVP Sales) will step out of the management team. Oscar and Alison will continue their careers outside PowerCell from October 1, while remaining available to support the transition. Patrik will remain in his role until January 2026 to support the establishment of the new commercial organisation.

Richard Berkling, CEO of PowerCell, said:

"Over the past years we have built a strong foundation with industrialised platforms, proven deliveries, and long-term partnerships. Now we are entering a phase that demands sharper execution and stronger commercial drive. These changes give us the agility and precision we need to capture the opportunities ahead, while building on the solid foundation created by Oscar, Alison, and Patrik. I want to thank them sincerely for their important contributions to PowerCell's journey."

The new management structure is effective as of October 1st, 2025.

