Lenovo Recognized Again As 'Ambassador' in 2025 Workplace Pride Global Benchmark

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 30, 2025 / Lenovo has once again been recognized as an 'Ambassador' in the 2025 Workplace Pride Global Benchmark, reaffirming its position as a leader in LGBTIQ+ workplace inclusion. The company demonstrated a substantial year-on-year improvement, scoring 87% within the benchmark, representing a 16.9% increase from its 2024 score.

The 'Ambassador' designation is awarded to organizations scoring between 70% and 90%, reflecting a sustained and strategic commitment to fostering inclusive environments for LGBTIQ+ employees. Lenovo continued to score highly across all key areas, particularly across the Workplace Awareness, Employee Network, Support and Benefits, and Business and Supplier engagement categories.

"Employee Resource Groups are instrumental in fostering a sense of community within Lenovo; they also provide invaluable insights that drive our efforts to create an inclusive workplace for everyone. Being awarded 'Ambassador' status once again is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our EMEA Pride team," said Calvin Crosslin, Chief Inclusion Officer, Lenovo.

Lenovo's most significant improvement came with the Data Collection category, following the market-by-market implementation of Self ID within the company's HR system, as well as the publication of its first Gender Guidelines and a training program for EMEA HR leaders and managers.

"Being recognized again as an 'Ambassador' reflects the collective effort of our ERG and Inclusion leaders," said Andrea Menashe, Vice President, Global Technology Partners and Executive Sponsor, EMEA Pride, Lenovo. "Due to the trust and support of EMEA executives and local country management, we have successfully launched several programs that support the well-being and inclusion of our LGBTIQ+ employees.

This recognition aligns with Lenovo's broader social impact strategy, as outlined in its FY 2024/25 ESG Report. Lenovo is a signatory of the Declaration of Amsterdam, which aims to promote LGBTIQ+ inclusion in the workplace, and continues to be listed on the Corporate Equality Index, scoring 95 out of 100 this year.

The 2025 Global Benchmark results, released today by Workplace Pride, demonstrate a continued global shift from awareness to impact, with organizations employing data-driven strategies to create inclusive and sustainable workplaces. Lenovo joins a growing list of returning Ambassador organizations, recognized for their measurable action and long-term commitment to LGBTIQ+ inclusion.

To learn more about Lenovo's commitment to inclusion, visit Lenovo StoryHub or explore the full FY 2024/25 ESG Report.

